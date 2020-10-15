It's More Important Now Than Ever to Solve IRS Tax Issues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The tax relief experts at BH Tax Relief Inc., want to remind you that it's extremely important to get your tax issues resolved as soon as possible. While the IRS paused the issuing of liens in the wake of COVID-19, liens are once again being issued to people with unresolved tax problems.

If you don't know, a lien is a legal claim to your assets and property that the IRS can use to levy (or obtain) your personal belongings or garnish your wages. While the IRS can prosecute for unpaid taxes, they are more concerned about getting the money that is owed to them. If you have failed or are unable to pay outstanding taxes and have not paid the resulting penalties, the IRS's next step will be to begin issuing liens.

Plus, now that the IRS has ended their lien pause, they are going to be coming for outstanding debts with full force. Whether you've been hit with penalties or you have a lien coming as the next step of the IRS's escalation process, it's far better to resolve your tax issues than it is to try avoiding the inevitable.

The fact of the matter is that whenever you have unresolved debts with the IRS, you are going to face financial strain in one way or another, and delaying payments or resolutions will only result in greater financial stress in the future. At BH Tax Relief Inc., we will work hard on your behalf to find a way to bring you relief to your unresolved IRS issues.

Our CPAs have the experience and overall understanding of IRS, taxes and tax debt resolution to address your situation, obtain an understanding of the solutions that can assist you, and then develop a plan that resolves your debts as quickly as possible.

We approach every case with a sense of urgency and a dedication to representing your interests. No matter if you are facing a levy or you're late on your taxes, we can handle your situation in a way that mitigates any current damage that's been done and presents a holistic solution to your tax issues.

When approaching a tax resolution case, we can implement the following methods:

Affordable Installment Agreements – Federal and State

Offer In Compromise

Trust Fund Penalty Negotiation

Assist With Unfiled Or Amending Tax Returns

Tax Lien and Levy Removal

Release Wage Garnishment

Penalty Abatement

Innocent Spouse Relief

About BH Tax Relief Inc.

BH Tax Relief Inc. is a tax relief agency serving the state of Florida. Our teams of expert CPAs have years of experience resolving tax issues, providing tax planning and preparation services, and IRS audit defense. Through that experience, we've become a trusted name in tax relief and look forward to helping you.

If you need to resolve your tax issues, don't wait — get in contact with BH Tax Relief Inc. today by calling our office in Oakland Park (954) 488-1908645-2710, or by visiting our website bhtaxrelief.com .

