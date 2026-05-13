It's National Pet Month, and Did You Know Pet Ownership and At-Home Pet Care Services Are on the Rise?

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Pet Month, and with estimates indicating half of all American households now own a pet, the ways pet owners care for them are evolving. Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers founder Edris Yousefl sites pet ownership increasing by almost 75 percent since the late 90's, prompting the need for grooming services to grow with the pet population.

Part of that evolution is following consumer trends toward at-home services, and pet care is following the same shift. For dog owners, mobile grooming offers an alternative to traditional salon visits by bringing care directly to the customer's driveway. The model reduces common grooming challenges including transportation, crowded waiting areas, long drop-off windows, and stressful environments.

"Pet owners want services that make their lives easier while helping their pets feel safe and comfortable," said Yousefi. "That's why at-home pet care continues to gain momentum. Mobile grooming meets families where they are and creates a better experience for dogs and their owners."

For prospective business owners, Yousefi said the trend points to a meaningful opportunity in the pet services industry. Lucky Dog's licensing model gives owners the ability to operate their own business while benefiting from national brand recognition, marketing resources, and a network of like-minded licensees.

"National Pet Month is a timely reminder of how deeply pets are woven into family life," Yousefi added. "As pet owners continue to prioritize convenience and personalized care, mobile grooming just makes sense. For entrepreneurs, it offers a chance to build a business in a category driven by demand and emotional connection."

Since 2023, Lucky Dog has grown into a rapidly expanding brand, grooming more than 75,000 dogs and extending its presence to new markets. Entrepreneurs interested in launching their own Lucky Dog can learn more at luckydogmobilegroomers.com/own-a-lucky-dog.

About Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers

Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers is redefining the pet-grooming experience by bringing professional, compassionate care directly to customers' driveways. Backed by pro groomers, personalized care, and convenience, Lucky Dog is taking its tail-wagging experience nationwide. With more than 75,000 dogs groomed, 1,000+ five-star Google reviews, and a rapidly growing U.S. presence, the brand continues its mission to make grooming easy by bringing care right to your home.

SOURCE Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers