Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers Shares Summer Grooming Tips to Help Dogs Beat the Heat

HOUSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures climb, Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers is helping pet owners prepare their dogs for the season with grooming tips for comfort and safety during the hottest months of the year.

With 94 million U.S. households now owning a pet, including approximately 68 million dog-owning households, Lucky Dog's mobile grooming service eliminates the need for hot car rides to and from a groomer. Other tips offered by Lucky Dog groomers to help pets beat the summer heat include:

Maintain a consistent grooming schedule: Regular grooming helps remove excess fur and dirt, supporting a healthier coat.

Regular grooming helps remove excess fur and dirt, supporting a healthier coat. Pay attention to ears and skin: Summer moisture, swimming, and outdoor play can increase the need for ear cleaning and skin checks.

Summer moisture, swimming, and outdoor play can increase the need for ear cleaning and skin checks. Keep nails trimmed: Longer nails can make walking uncomfortable, especially on hot pavement.

Longer nails can make walking uncomfortable, especially on hot pavement. Brush more often : Regular brushing helps remove loose undercoat, reduce matting, and improve airflow, especially for shedding breeds.

: Regular brushing helps remove loose undercoat, reduce matting, and improve airflow, especially for shedding breeds. Schedule grooming before and after travel: Pre- and post-trip grooming helps pets feel cleaner and more comfortable during family vacations, road trips, and when they return home.

"Summer heat can be tough on dogs, especially when their coats, nails, and skin are not being maintained regularly," said Edris Yousefi, founder of Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers. "Our goal is to make grooming more convenient for pet owners while helping them feel more confident about caring for their dogs during the hottest time of year."

To book a summer appointment in your area, visit luckydogmobilegroomers.com, and follow the brand on social media at @luckydogmobilegroomers.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Summer grooming is more than cosmetic, it's part of heat safety

Pet owners are increasingly seeking convenient at-home care

Preventive grooming can help avoid common summer pet problems

About Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers

Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers is redefining the pet-grooming experience by bringing professional, compassionate care directly to customers' driveways. Backed by pro groomers, personalized care, and convenience, Lucky Dog is taking its tail-wagging experience nationwide. With more than 90,000 dogs groomed, 3,000+ five-star Google reviews, and a rapidly growing U.S. presence, the brand continues its mission to make grooming easy by bringing care right to your home.

SOURCE Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers