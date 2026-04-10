Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers Expands into New Markets as Spring Demand Surges Nationwide

Fast-Growing Brand Builds on U.S. Momentum and Recent UK Launch as New Ownership Opportunities Emerge

HOUSTON, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As pet owners enter peak grooming season, Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers is expanding into new U.S. markets to meet rising spring demand for convenient, at-home pet care. The growth builds on the brand's recent international debut in London, marking a significant step in its evolution from a fast-growing national service to an emerging global player.

New markets include Frisco, Fort Worth, Katy and Galveston, Texas; Sarasota and Tampa, Florida; Martinsburg, West Virginia; and London, UK. These locations reflect increased demand in high-growth suburban and metropolitan areas where pet owners are seeking convenient, service-based solutions. Each market operates under a local owner-operator model, allowing Lucky Dog to scale while maintaining a personalized, community-focused experience.

Spring is the busiest season for pet grooming, driven by shedding, allergens, and increased outdoor activity. At the same time, more consumers are shifting toward on-demand services that reduce travel and simplify daily routines. Lucky Dog meets that demand by delivering professional, one-on-one grooming to customers' driveways, eliminating the stress of traditional salons for pets and owners.

"Our expansion into new U.S. markets and recent launch in London reflect the growing demand for a more convenient, personalized approach to pet care," said Edris Yousefi, founder of Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers. "We're building a brand that can scale globally while still delivering a consistent, high-quality experience at the local level."

The company's growth is fueled by consumer demand and a rising number of entrepreneurs entering the mobile pet care space. Lucky Dog has groomed more than 75,000 dogs nationwide and continues to expand into both established and underserved markets, creating new opportunities for local ownership.

Pet owners can visit www.luckydogmobilegroomers.com to schedule services. Entrepreneurs interested in ownership opportunities can learn more at www.luckydogmobilegroomers.com/own-a-lucky-dog.

About Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers

Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers is redefining the pet-grooming experience by bringing professional, compassionate care directly to customers' driveways. Backed by pro groomers, personalized care, and convenience, Lucky Dog is taking its tail-wagging experience nationwide. With more than 75,000 dogs groomed, 1,000+ five-star Google reviews, and a rapidly growing U.S. presence, the brand continues its mission to make grooming easy by bringing care right to your home.

SOURCE Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers