It's Never 2 Late Renews Sage Growth Partners as Agency of Record

BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, today announced that it has been renewed by It's Never 2 Late (iN2L) as the company's marketing agency of record. A leading provider of senior engagement technology, iN2L's content-driven solutions create a person-centered experience for seniors and help senior living communities enhance the satisfaction of residents, families, and staff. SGP began working with iN2L in 2018 and will continue providing a range of services to the company, including branding and creative services, content marketing, and public relations.

"Over the past year, Sage has impressed me with the way they quickly demonstrated an understanding of our mission, our market, and our business," said Lisa Taylor, iN2L's CEO. "iN2L is entering a critical phase of growth. I feel extremely well-served by the Sage team and am confident in their ability to help us create more vibrant lives and communities."

iN2L provides seniors with an extensive library of regularly updated content that engages residents and facilitates connections and camaraderie, bringing purpose and meaning to their lives. Appropriate for any level of physical or cognitive ability, iN2L is used across independent and assisted living, and memory care. iN2L empowers staff with a tool to help them do their job well and more enjoyably and gives families confidence that their loved one is receiving the highest standard of person-centered care.

"iN2L was a pioneer in this space 20 years ago when it began enriching seniors' lives and innovating in the senior engagement market. That's a robust history for our marketing practice to tap into," said Allison Hart, iN2L's Vice President of Marketing. "We're excited to continue our partnership with SGP to help bring our culture of innovation and our customers' stories to life."

"Few healthcare technology companies have the wealth of success stories that iN2L has – a library that grows with testimonials every day," said Boh Hatter, SGP CMO and General Manager, Marketing. "It's striking to hear how iN2L's solutions have the power to light people up, giving them each access to what they find interesting and engaging – and just as powerfully, connecting them with the people around them. We're eager to help iN2L form these stories into compelling and authentic proof points that will elevate and strengthen their brand across marketing channels."

About It's Never 2 Late

It's Never 2 Late® (iN2L) is the leading provider of person-centered digital engagement technology to the senior living market, with 3,000 communities in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1999, the company's picture-based, touchscreen interface provides easy access to unparalleled content, regardless of users' physical and cognitive abilities. iN2L's media library offers over 4,000 social, educational, spiritual and gaming content options. For more information, visit www.in2l.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners accelerates commercial success for B2B, B2B2C, and B2C healthcare organizations through a singular focus on growth. The company helps its clients thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace with deep domain expertise and an integrated application of research, strategy, and marketing.

Founded in 2005, Sage Growth Partners is located in Baltimore, MD and serves clients such as Philips Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Inspirata, Livongo, Ingenious Med, and North Jersey Brain and Spine. Visit us online at www.sage-growth.com.

Media Contact

Vanessa Ulrich

(410) 534.1161

vulrich@sage-growth.com

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners

Related Links

http://www.sage-growth.com

