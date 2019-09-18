It's Not a Pipeline Issue: Joonko Raises $2.4M in Seed Round, Led by Alabama Futures Fund

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama, Sept. 18, 2019 Joonko Diversity, Inc. (www.Joonko.com) announced it has secured $2.4M in a seed round led by the Alabama Futures Fund.

Founded in 2016, Joonko allows organizations to effortlessly make intentional improvements toward achieving diversity, inclusion and belonging. Joonko provides recruiters in any organization an automatic tool to help them objectively, and passively, source the most qualified applicants among diverse candidates, enabling talent acquisition teams to tap into new active candidate sources, reducing the hiring cycle by 17%.

Joonko's unique and transparent dashboard-free engine is already matching 100+ hires every month. Joonko syncs seamlessly with an organization's Applicant Tracking System, automatically connecting it to the largest pool in the US of over 12,000 active, qualified, and diverse candidates.

"Joonko's core ability lies in making diversity and inclusion hiring accessible and validated," says Ilit Raz, Founder and CEO. "We're happy to spearhead the D&I corporate revolution, enriching every recruitment manager's pipeline with qualified diversity candidates. Our solution lets decision-makers create a better environment and a sustainably more diverse workforce, encouraging more under-represented workers to leadership roles."

The company, will use funding to scale marketing and customer acquisition efforts to help companies improve their ability to source and qualify a diverse pool of job candidates in North America and is already trusted by companies such as Adidas, PayPal, Intuit and more.

Founded in 2016 by Ilit Raz, Joonko is engineering the future of D&I, set on a mission to push real diversity, inclusion and belonging in US companies to the next level by leveraging artificial intelligence technology. Joonko seamlessly integrates with all the tools at a talent leader's disposal to move the needle and provide results in real-time.

