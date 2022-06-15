It's Not Ice Cream, It's Better: Wicked Kitchen Elevates National Ice Cream Month with Innovative Plant-Based Ice Creams

Chef-driven brand asks fans to "Scoop, Snap & Share" to win a year's supply of ice creams and novelties

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for plant-based ice creams and novelties higher than ever, Wicked Kitchen , a 100% plant-based, flavor-forward global food brand, celebrates National Ice Cream Month this July by offering one winner a year's supply of premium Wicked Kitchen ice creams. Starring the lupini bean, the ice creams are considered a gamechanger in the category, and are the first to market in the U.S.



Beginning July 1, Wicked Kitchen is asking fans to "Scoop, Snap, and Share" witzh a post on Instagram, Facebook and/or Tik Tok. Customers can purchase any Wicked Kitchen ice cream pint or novelty, take a photo or video that shows the ice cream in a bowl, on a cone or in a recipe and then post and share, with Wicked Kitchen tagged. All posts in the month of July will be entered to win a free year of Wicked Kitchen ice cream and a Wicked goodie box complete with an autographed copy of The Wicked Healthy Cookbook by Derek & Chad Sarno.

"We're providing great food for everyone and this is the most inclusive ice cream on the planet. We want to be known as the brand that strikes the word 'alternative' when it comes to offering plant-based foods because our products are created by chefs, taste great and appeal to everyone," said Pete Speranza, CEO, Wicked Kitchen. "Our lupini bean-based ice creams, sticks and cones offer incredible texture and flavor and are second to none."

Sales of plant-based foods are booming, and ice cream is no exception. U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 6.2% in 2021 over a record year of growth in 2020, bringing the total market value to an all-time high of $7.4 billion, according to Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), The Good Food Institute (GFI), and SPINS. Additionally, a study conducted by Innova Market Insights, between 2019 and 2020, shows non-dairy ice cream witnessed a year-over-year growth of 32.2 percent.

Wicked Kitchen's co-founders and chefs Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno offer recipe ideas and fun ways for taking the Wicked ice creams beyond the cone or bowl:

For a decadent plant-based sundae, add some whipped cream, nuts, sprinkles, chocolate syrup (most are vegan!) and crushed cookies (Oreos, Nutter Butters and Biscoff are all vegan).

Wow the crowd by using the ice cream pint to make homemade ice cream sandwiches using Derek's cool trick .

using Derek's . Make amazingly thick and creamy milk shakes then dunk a Berry White stick on top! For inspiration, click here.

"Elevate National Ice Cream Month by enjoying our amazing, super-duper double creamy vegan ice creams that are unequaled in taste and mouthfeel to any others in the market," said Derek Sarno. "I can't get enough of the Berry White Sticks. Any of the Wicked Kitchen ice creams you choose, you are getting superior quality that is free from animal products which also means it's better for the environment."

Wicked Kitchen's pints and hand-held stick and cone novelties are now available at 2,200 Kroger stores and its other store banners including City Market, Dillons, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith's Food and Drug. They are also available at Tesco in the U.K. and S-Market in Finland.

The collection includes:

Pint-size ice creams in four flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip and Cookie Dough.

Chocolate & Almond Sticks: sweet vanilla plant-based ice cream with toasted almond pieces and indulgent chocolate-flavored coating.

Berry White Sticks: Voted a "best of at Expo West" product by Vegnews, sweet vanilla plant-based ice cream with a berry sauce swirl and indulgent white-chocolate flavored coating and red berry pieces. Upon launch in the UK's Tesco chain, this was the first ice cream on a stick to feature a vegan white chocolate coating.

Chocolate & Red Berry Cones : sweet vanilla plant-based ice cream with red berry sauce and chocolate chips in a gluten-free maize cone.

For further inspiration, check out The Wicked Kitchen cooking show on YouTube for hundreds of free plant-based instructional cooking videos. Hi-res images to accompany stories can be found here .

About Wicked Kitchen

Created by chefs and brothers Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno, Wicked Kitchen is on a mission to improve the lives of humans and animals globally by inspiring the world to eat more plants. The Sarno brothers have created a legendary, chef-driven range of delicious plant-based foods that unleash the power of plants. Additionally, they showcase hundreds of recipes and innovative cooking techniques and recipes to make it easy to cook delicious plant-based meals on The Wicked Kitchen YouTube channel and in several published cookbooks. Operating in the U.S., UK and Finland, Wicked Kitchen provides convenient meal solutions and increased availability of plant-based foods. For more information on Wicked Kitchen, visit WickedKitchen.com . For ongoing news and updates, follow Wicked Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram.

