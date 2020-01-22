It's Not Just For A Few Weeks, It's For Life!

SAY YES MORE: Everyone sets New Year's resolutions and Booking.com wants to inspire travelers to kick-start their resolution by booking a trip. While you may not initially associate resolutions with travel, most resolutions really can start with a trip. Spend more time with family & friends = book a home property on the beach. Become more adventurous = plan a trip to climb Machu Picchu! Learn to dance = book a trip to Spain to learn flamenco, and so much more! There's a booking for every resolution, and with features such as customized search filters and a seamless mobile experience, it's never been easier to fulfill resolutions. For more information visit www.booking.com.

FILL UP WITH NUTRITIOUS FOODS: Noodles & Company, which serves flavors you know and love, plus new ones you're about to discover, has expanded its veggie noodle menu, which already includes Zoodles, to include cauliflower-infused Caulifloodles that boast a full serving of veggies in a regular portion. Nutritious eating in the new year is convenient and delicious at more than 450 locations nationwide! Two new dishes -Zucchini Shrimp Scampi and Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein - will roll out on menus nationwide January 22. Customization is easy and encouraged, whether it's swapping Caulifloodles into any dish on the menu at no additional cost or mixing your Grilled Orange Chicken with Zoodles, meals are made simple for either delivery or dining out. Visit www.Noodles.com to find the one nearest you.

SNACK ON THE GO: Jack Link's Zero Sugar Beef Jerky is a great protein-packed snack option that's easy to keep stocked in your desk drawer, gym bag or pantry. It works for a variety of diets and sugar restrictions, has 15g of protein per serving, only 80 calories – Not to mention ZERO sugar and NO artificial sweeteners.

For more information, please visit www.JackLinks.com. Enter code BETTERYOU15 when you check out for 15% off a bag of Jack Link's Zero Sugar Beef Jerky.

For more information, please visit www.betterstuffforlife.com

SOURCE MultiVu