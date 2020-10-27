It's Not So Weird Now Is It! - McGlovin Launches

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGlovin, the individually packaged single use disposable glove, launches today. McGlovin is the convenient way to have clean and sanitary hands when eating, pumping gas, changing diapers or any activity where clean hands are desired. McGlovin was created by the OCD owner of Serda's Coffee Co and Serda Brewing.

McGlovin Single Use Gloves Bag McGlovin Single Use Gloves Packet

When John would go in the kitchen of his coffee shop and make himself a sandwich, he'd put on gloves like every other food service worker does and then he would take them off, wash his hands and eat his sandwich. Either from laziness or just realizing how redundant it was to wash your hands when you had clean sanitary gloves on in the first place, John began eating his sandwiches with gloves on. His employees would make fun, but John didn't care. He'd eat his sandwich, take his gloves off and then have clean, food free hands. When crawfish season came and he'd have boils at his brewery, John got made fun of again for wearing his gloves, but soon everyone was wearing them once people realized how easy it was to eat spicy crawfish and not have to wash your hands for three days to get the smell and spices off them.

When the owner of the local BBQ place noticed John wearing his gloves, he was intrigued. Instead of people using 100 wet wipes to clean their hands after, why not just provide a set of gloves before and save on paper costs. All people had to do was put on the gloves for sanitary hands to eat and then take them off for clean hands after.

And so McGlovin was born.

Yeah, wearing gloves in public looks weird, but with a deadly virus spreading around the country, maybe it's not so weird now.

For more information:

John Serda

McGlovin

PO Box 118

Mobile, Al 36601

251-463-4883

[email protected]

www.mcglovin.net

SOURCE McGlovin

