It's Official: Canon Places 3rd in IFI CLAIMS 2019 U.S. Patent Rankings

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with its mission of empowering innovations, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its parent company, Canon Inc., was granted 3,548 patents by the US Patent and Trademark Office and maintained its third place ranking for patents granted in 2019 according to IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, a leading producer of global patent databases. With this year's ranking, Canon has become the only company in the world to have ranked in the top five for number of patents granted for 34 consecutive years. Additionally, Canon has once again ranked first in patents among Japanese companies for the 15th consecutive year.

These patents continue to demonstrate Canon's contribution to science and technology which are used to develop fundamental technologies designed to drive innovation and support customer and business needs.

"As technology continues to evolve, we too will continue exploring new areas and future innovation opportunities," said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Canon is proud to be in the top three patent holders as it reflects our dedication and commitment to delivering innovative ideas and solutions to meet market and customer demands."

For more information on Canon and its products, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2019† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2019. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

