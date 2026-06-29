It's Official: Chicken Salad Chick Establishes July 16 as National Chicken Salad Day

Southern-inspired brand marks the inaugural celebration with free scoops, flavor proclamations and exclusive giveaways for guests nationwide

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites guests nationwide to celebrate the inaugural National Chicken Salad Day on Thursday, July 16, with a free scoop offer, exclusive in-restaurant giveaways and a nationwide nod to one of the nation's most beloved gathering foods.

Celebrate National Chicken Salad Day with Chicken Salad Chick, July 16 Speed Speed

Established by Chicken Salad Chick, National Chicken Salad Day will be celebrated yearly on the third Thursday in July. The holiday not only recognizes the brand's signature menu item, but also the role chicken salad has long played in bringing people together – from picnics and gatherings to lunch with friends, bridal showers, family celebrations, tailgates and everyday moments shared around the table.

On July 16, Chicken Salad Chick Rewards members can claim an offer for one free scoop of any chicken salad flavor in the Chicken Salad Chick app, redeemable for up to 30 days. New members can join for free by downloading the app and creating an account ahead of National Chicken Salad Day to access the offer.

The celebration extends in-restaurant as well. Guests visiting any Chicken Salad Chick location on July 16 can pick up an exclusive brand sticker while supplies last, and declare their favorite chicken salad flavor with a personalized in-store proclamation designed to be shared on social media.

To make the inaugural National Chicken Salad Day even more memorable, Chicken Salad Chick will celebrate all week long on Facebook and Instagram with special giveaways. Followers will have multiple chances to win prizes, including free chicken salad for a year, and join the nationwide celebration leading up to July 16.

"Chicken salad has always had a way of showing up where people gather, and so has Chicken Salad Chick," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "National Chicken Salad Day gives us a chance to celebrate a dish that has connected generations and thank the guests who continue to make us part of their traditions."

Chicken salad has earned its place at the American table: passed through generations, packed into picnic baskets, spooned onto luncheon plates and shared at showers, reunions and celebrations. Chicken Salad Chick carries that tradition forward with more than a dozen made-from-scratch flavors, from the timeless Classic Carol to bold, savory and sweet creations that reflect the brand's signature personality. Beyond its variety of chicken salad offerings, the menu also features pimento cheese, fresh sides, soups and desserts, providing something for every guest and every gathering.

To mark the national celebration in its home state, Chicken Salad Chick will host a special event at its Woodstock, Georgia restaurant, celebrating the brand's Georgia headquarters and continued commitment to Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives, and Serving Others® in the communities it calls home.

Since opening its doors, Chicken Salad Chick has grown around a simple idea: welcoming guests with gracious service, a warm atmosphere and food made for sharing. National Chicken Salad Day gives guests a new reason to gather and celebrate the flavors they love.

Guests are encouraged to visit their local Chicken Salad Chick on Thursday, July 16 to take part in the celebration, redeem the free scoop offer through the Chicken Salad Chick app and share their favorite flavor proclamations on social media.

For more information, to find a nearby location or to download the Chicken Salad Chick app, visit chickensaladchick.com/national-chicken-salad-day.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 330 restaurants across 23 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

For More Information:

Shannon Murphy / Kiley Fenn

BRAVE Public Relations

404.233.3993

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SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick