It's Official: LIBRA Insurance Partners is Open for Business

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 1, 2020, LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources are officially operating as LIBRA Insurance Partners. The united firm creates one of the leading insurance marketing organizations dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions. LIBRA consists of 62 partner agencies, representing more than 20% of the market share in the independent brokerage space and making it one of the largest insurance marketing organizations in the country.

"We are officially operating as LIBRA Insurance Partners," said William Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, president and CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners and formerly the president and CEO of LifeMark Partners. "Our partner agencies are now benefiting from the size, scale and combined resources of the united firm. This includes additional proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise and access to industry-leading resources."

Key business resources that LIBRA's 62 partner agencies now have exclusive access to include:

Vive, a 100% digital new business platform that allows agents to compare, submit and issue term policies in a matter of days without traditional underwriting and paperwork

a 100% digital new business platform that allows agents to compare, submit and issue term policies in a matter of days without traditional underwriting and paperwork The opportunity for ownership in their own reinsurance company to participate in the mortality experience of some of the business they write with key carriers—a unique opportunity within an insurance marketing organization

The Advisor Value Program , an industry-leading program that can help agencies recruit, retain and reward its top advisors, including agent ownership opportunities in the reinsurance company

, an industry-leading program that can help agencies recruit, retain and reward its top advisors, including agent ownership opportunities in the reinsurance company Direct Access to Dedicated Medical Director, Dr. Robert Frank , providing assistance with medical condition inquiries, impairment questions, case review and carrier communications to assist with ratings and placement of difficult cases

providing assistance with medical condition inquiries, impairment questions, case review and carrier communications to assist with ratings and placement of difficult cases QuoteShop, a proprietary resource to send quick quotes to multiple carriers at one time

Additional resources include access to an exclusive per-person capacity program through Swiss RE; Wamberg Genomic Advisors' Cancer GuardianTM program; LifeTrends® product insights; extensive underwriting support, training and guides; a business development consultant, and dedicated advanced sales resources.

"We are proud to bring our partners a robust offering of industry-leading resources as well as some of the most meaningful training events in the industry," said Michael Hefferon, Chief Carrier Strategy Officer of LIBRA and formerly CEO of BRAMCO. "We look forward to working closely with our carriers in developing distribution strategies that will increase our business and improve the industry as a whole."

"With our 'strength of many and power of one' culture, we believe we are creating synergy and opportunity within our organization to unite the best and brightest minds, sharing best practices and innovative ideas, and collectively working to drive our industry forward," added Shelow.

LIBRA's inaugural annual meeting for agency principals and carriers will take place March 1-4 at Trump National Doral in Miami. LIBRA is currently accepting new agency partners. For more information, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners

LIBRA Insurance Partners is a leading insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, the united firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to help undeniably differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Affiliates benefit from our robust proprietary service offerings that are revolutionizing the industry, including expansive underwriting capabilities, advanced case design support, sales and product benchmarking tools, and turnkey sales and marketing systems. With unparalleled partnership, expertise and access to these industry-leading resources, LIBRA Insurance Partners provides affiliates The strength of many. The power of one. To learn more about the qualifications necessary to become a LIBRA partner, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

