It’s Official: McDonald’s Highly Anticipated Chicken Big Mac® Drops at U.S. Restaurants this Month

"With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we're excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans," said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's USA. "By tapping into some of our fans' biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we're able to serve up more than just a sandwich. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign and we're bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants."

A Dupe that Lives up to the Hype

Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a similar sandwich in LA this past weekend. Inspired by all the buzz and anticipation for the Chicken Big Mac, McDonnell's was born. The LA pop-up dining experience by Chain was open to fans for one day only, serving up a signature menu item, "The Chicken Sandwich." It featured a strangely familiar recipe of two chicken patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles on a sesame seed bun – plus Chain's signature favorites like beef tallow fries, deep-fried apple pie and soft-serve. Fans were loving it, some even called it a McDonald's dupe – and in a plot twist as sweet as our Apple Pie – McDonald's was behind it all.

It's Not Not a Big Mac

Now that the secret is out, we have a question to pose: is the Chicken Big Mac a Big Mac? To help us get to the bottom of it, we've also enlisted the help of Big Mac superfan and internet star – Kai Cenat – who will welcome his famous friends to try the Chicken Big Mac on his livestream and share their unfiltered reactions. Follow along on McDonald's social channels all month long to find out when Kai and his friends will be going live and giving their opinions on if a Chicken Big Mac's a Big Mac.

Featuring the same familiar toppings as the Big Mac but with two tempura battered chicken patties, in place of the two all-beef patties, this unique taste gives fans what they crave and leaves them wanting more. So, on Oct. 10 head to your nearest McDonald's to decide for yourself on if the Chicken Big Mac is not not a Big Mac.

