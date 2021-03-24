It's Official: The Great Grape-Nuts Cereal Shortage Is Over

"It became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are 'Nuts for Grape-Nuts,'" said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands. "So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn't be without their favorite crunchy cereal. As a way to show our appreciation and thank these fans for their dedication, we want to repay the love by reimbursing them."

Grape-Nuts fans who paid $10 or more for a box of Grape-Nuts Original cereal between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021, are eligible to submit a valid retailer or e-retailer receipt for a partial refund of up to $115 to help cover the difference between the amount paid and the suggested retail price of the Grape-Nuts Original cereal box purchased. Fans are invited to submit their receipts between now and April 15, 2021, by visiting this link. Additional details around the refund and rules for submission can be found here.

To learn more about Grape-Nuts, follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also join the Grape-Nuts Secret Super Fans Facebook group to engage with other fans of this nutty, crunchy community.

About Grape-Nuts

Developed by C.W. Post in 1897, Grape-Nuts is a timeless and versatile staple that has been a part of active and healthy lifestyles for nearly 125 years. From sponsoring the expedition in Antarctica where the first two-way radio transmission occurred to the first trek to the summit of Mount Everest, Grape-Nuts has been the fuel for adventurers and people who live their lives on their own terms. For more information on Grape-Nuts, visit www.grapenuts.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category – from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

Media contact

Lauren Bettenga

612-375-8555

[email protected]

SOURCE Post Consumer Brands