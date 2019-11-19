It's Official: TradeStation® Crypto Launch Announced

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc., a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., today announced the launch of its crypto brokerage platform, TradeStation Crypto. TradeStation Crypto believes it will be the first crypto offering which uses the true online brokerage model that self-directed traders have come to expect for equities, options, futures and foreign currency markets. Instead of being a crypto exchange, which is typically a fragmented, self-contained market universe, TradeStation Crypto's approach is to aggregate multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market datafeed combined with an intelligent order-routing system to give its customers better visibility and trade execution.

TradeStation Crypto brings with it the TradeStation Group organization's mature market mindset and operational history, together with the organization's experience as a pioneer in the online trading technology and brokerage industry for the active and serious trader markets. Speculative, creative and advanced individual and professional equities, options and futures traders have been coming to TradeStation companies for years, and TradeStation Crypto should, the company thinks, be no different.

"Cryptocurrency trading has taken the spotlight over the past two years and it's impossible to ignore," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group. "Yet, many traders looking for a way into the crypto markets remain hesitant, and are searching for a trusted, familiar brand to support them. That's where we come in. As the reliable brokerage brand for active and serious self-directed online traders since 2001, we now seek to extend the same kind of benefits to TradeStation Crypto customers under one umbrella."

With TradeStation Crypto, traders in approved states and countries can trade Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). Other supported crypto coins are planned to be added in the future.

"When we began to explore the crypto space, we saw a fragmented market that lacked efficient means of price discovery and order execution," said James Putra, Director of Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "Inspired by our TradeStation brand heritage, and what that brand has stood for, we focused on making liquidity, market access and fairer pricing our priorities."

Additionally, institutions can take advantage of TradeStation Crypto's professional grade services. TradeStation Crypto's dedicated institutional team will provide this clientele personalized support to complement the rich features and benefits of the TradeStation Crypto platform.

