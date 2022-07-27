It's official, WikiZ.com "The Modern Visual Wikipedia" has launched!

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite being one of the world's most popular websites, Wikipedia's user interface has remained relatively unchanged over the past twenty years. Over these years, however, the internet has changed dramatically, shifting from desktop to mobile, and from searching to discovery.

In light of this, a group of experienced digital innovators have been working on changing how users discover and engage with Wikipedia's content.

This is what led to the creation of WikiZ.com .

According to recent studies, people remember 80 percent of images they see, compared to 20 percent of text they read. This is why WikiZ's articles are displayed in a visual discovery design on its homepage and in search results, similar to social media feeds on leading social media platforms. Using NLP technologies, WikiZ also highlights the most important parts of each article, summarizes all sections, offers personalization & customization tools according to user selected preferences, and provides a full screen media gallery with interactive features.

In addition to that, users who like WikiZ, can install the WikiZ Chrome extension , and every time you visit a Wikipedia article on Google Chrome, they will see the content the Wikiz Way.

WikiZ.com can be compared to Wikipedia adapted for Facebook, Instagram & Tiktok users. According to studies, content including relevant images receives 94 percent more views and engagement compared to textual content without images. The platform becomes more engaging as users discover articles visualy.

The WikiZ team will be adding more features to the platform in the near future, that will surely enhance the user experience even more going forward.

A visual modern discovery of amazing Wikipedia content.

