It's Official: Wiley Rein Is Now Wiley!

"Since our founding, clients have turned to Wiley to solve their most pressing issues and anticipate the challenges that lie ahead," said Managing Partner Peter D. Shields . "In evaluating our brand, we incorporated those core themes but acknowledged that our firm had continued to evolve. Our new brand represents who we are today – a firm oriented around a focused mindset, true interdisciplinary depth, a celebration of diversity, and a culture of collegiality."

The firm's decision to move its website to the wiley.law URL reflects Wiley's forward-thinking industry mindset. Wiley is the first Am Law 200 firm to embrace ".law," a memorable domain exclusive to the legal profession. The concise new wiley.law address mirrors the visionary strength of Wiley's practices and trailblazing spirit of its clients, and will carry through to all of the firm's email addresses as well.

Visually, the redesign features a new logo, monogram, unique color palette, and signature design elements. Individually, they stand out. Collectively, they reflect Wiley's powerful story of innovation, excellence, and client service.

The rebrand is the latest evolution in a firm that continues to grow and diversify. Since its founding in 1983, Wiley has never wavered in its commitment to innovative client advocacy. Its work is grounded in sophisticated legal and public policy expertise, and spans seamlessly across the practice areas and the industries Wiley serves. The firm expanded in 2014 with the addition of subsidiary Signal Group, a DC-based advocacy and strategic communications firm.

Today, Wiley is recognized as one of the most influential and respected law firms in the nation's capital – and throughout the world. Wiley has more than 240 attorneys and advisors in its numerous practice areas – including Election Law & Government Ethics; Environment & Product Regulation; Government Contracts; Insurance; Intellectual Property; International Trade; Litigation; Telecom, Media & Technology; and White Collar Defense & Government Investigations.

"We're proud of our rebrand," Mr. Shields continued. "But in many ways, this is only the beginning. The legal landscape around us shifts daily for our clients. Our new brand is a powerful symbol of who we are, and just as importantly, it's a reminder that we must always adapt to remain ahead."

A video highlighting the new brand can be viewed here.

Founded in 1983, Wiley is a dominant presence in the nation's capital. The firm has earned international prominence by representing clients in complex, high-stakes regulatory, litigation, and transactional matters. Many of Wiley's lawyers and public policy advisors have held high-level positions in the White House and federal agencies and on Capitol Hill. The firm represents a wide range of clients – from Fortune 500 corporations to trade associations to individuals – in virtually all industries. Wiley provides significant pro bono legal services and charitable contributions to the local community every year.

