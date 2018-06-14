It's Official--Global Knowledge Is Number 1 Provider Of Certified ITIL Training Globally

ITIL certifications pay well too! Recent data revealed in Global Knowledge's annual IT Skills and Salary Report found that ITIL Foundation* accreditation holders earn an average of $87,453 a year in North America, nearly $16,000 and 22% more than their non-accredited peers.

As organizations become ever more reliant on technology to evolve and grow, decision-makers are recognizing the need to strengthen their teams, particularly in business critical future technologies such as cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Welcoming the news, Global Knowledge CEO Todd Johnstone said, "Staying at the front is important for us, because it confirms that we are continuing to build and adapt our own skills and capabilities to give people what they need to succeed, and we are acutely aware that our business only succeeds when our customers do."

"We already have a portfolio of IT foundation courses, dedicated facilities, a range of delivery formats and a geographical reach that is unique in the industry—as well as an incredible team of instructors. We deliver our customers the services they require, where they want, how they want, and we are investing in developing our content and delivery methods to ensure that organizations can continue to build the skills they need to succeed."

Find out more about Global Knowledge's ITIL certification training at www.globalknowledge.com.

*ITIL v3 Foundation, the starting point of IT professionals.

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional training, working with the world's largest organizations and individuals to provide them with the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly fast changing environment.

AXELOS is a joint venture set up in 2014 by the Government of the United Kingdom and Capita, to develop, manage and operate qualifications in global best practice.

Images

1. Flags

2. Training at Global Knowledge

3. CEO Todd Johnstone

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/its-officialglobal-knowledge-is-number-1-provider-of-certified-itil-training-globally-300666354.html

SOURCE Global Knowledge

Related Links

http://www.globalknowledge.com

