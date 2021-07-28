It's Officially Crunch Summer - Cap'n Crunch Offers Fans a Chance to Win a Stay Aboard The Cap'n's Quarters

"We know people are eager for fun experiences this summer, especially after a year and a half of deferred plans," said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and CMO of Quaker Foods North America. "Now that people are starting to return to their normal routines, we want to show up for Crunch fans in a fun way, bringing adventure to the breakfast table and beyond. What better way to do that than by letting them stay inside the Cap'n's home away from home and 'Be the Cap'n' for a few nights."

Docked in Boston, a stay at The Cap'n's Quarters is more than a beautiful oasis on water – it's an opportunity to learn more about the man behind the iconic Crunch. Guests will get an exclusive look at the Cap'n's personal style – beach and nautical vibes with a Crunch flare – along with some of his most cherished keepsakes and access to an abundant supply of Cap'n Crunch. Apart from his impeccable interior design taste, each room also contains small treasures about the Cap'n, from his travels on his beloved S.S. Guppy to his high school fame as a rowing champion.

Guests of The Cap'n's Quarters will also receive a welcome pack with items handpicked by the Cap'n himself, including his favorite bath robe and bath products. They can enjoy lounging on the front deck, which is decorated with his perfectly pruned Crunch Berry bushes – exclusively sourced from Crunch Island – and can be illuminated in the evening with whimsical Crunch Berry lights.

"After being invited to my fair share of breakfast tables over the years, it's time I opened my doors to my amazing Crunch fans," said Cap'n Crunch. "My hope is that whoever wins a stay at The Cap'n's Quarters is able to relax, check out Boston's rich boating culture – it's a vibe – and enjoy learning a thing or two about me, like why they used to call me 'Competitive Cap'n!'"

For the chance to win a two-night stay on The Cap'n's Quarters, fans will have to show what makes them a Cap'n Crunch superfan. Fans can enter for a chance to win between July 28 and August 1, 2021 on www.CapnsQuarters.com, and don't forget, creativity counts with the Cap'n. See official rules on website for judging criteria and complete details on how to enter. Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on August 1, 2021, NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 25 or older to enter the contest. The winner will get to choose any two consecutive nights between August 9 and August 17 to stay at The Cap'n's Quarters. Transportation is not included in the prize. Winner will also receive a $2,000 bank gift card.

For more information and sneak peeks into the charm of The Cap'n's Quarters, check out @realcapncrunch on Instagram or visit www.CapnsQuarters.com for further details.

About Cap'n Crunch

Cap'n Crunch has been a mainstay in the cereal aisle since it was first introduced in 1963. Owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., the ready-to-eat cereal brand features five varieties including Original, Crunch Berries, Peanut Butter Crunch, OOPS! All Berries, and Chocolate Caramel Crunch in addition to many limited-edition flavors and snack offerings like Cap'n Crunch Treats and Cap'n Crunch's Churro Bites. For more information, please visit www.capncrunch.com, Facebook.com/capncrunch or follow us on Twitter or Instagram @realcapncrunch.

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE Cap'n Crunch

