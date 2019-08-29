ITS Partners With Radiflow to Add OT Cybersecurity Services for its Process Manufacturing Customers in the UK

MAHWAH, New Jersey and MIDDLESBROUGH, England, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiflow, a leading provider of industrial cybersecurity solutions for industrial automation networks, and Industrial Technology Systems (ITS), a specialist independent systems integrator, today jointly announced that ITS is adding new OT cybersecurity services for preventing business interruption for its process manufacturing customers based on Radiflow's portfolio of industrial cybersecurity technologies.

ITS is a specialist, independent system integration firm in the UK focusing on process control and management information system solutions for regulated industries. The company has extensive experience working on engineering projects with industrial enterprises in the chemical, pharmaceutical, medical device, nuclear and other heavily regulated industries.

Recently, ITS has experienced an increased demand for engineering projects involving the integration of the IT and OT networks of its manufacturing customers. While these IT-OT merger projects deliver customers numerous benefits in terms of operational productivity, these customers are now exposed to a new set of cybersecurity risks that threaten to interrupt the newly integrated business and manufacturing processes in their OT environments.

To protect against the new vulnerabilities resulting from these IT-OT merger projects, ITS has identified an attractive market opportunity to offer OT cybersecurity services. To capitalize on this market opportunity, ITS has partnered with Radiflow and will offer these new services based on the company's portfolio of industrial cybersecurity technologies. In particular, ITS will be using Radiflow's iSID Industrial Threat Detection System to map the industrial assets of its customers, monitor the network for anomalies and detect and respond to security breach alerts.

"Radiflow's portfolio of game-changing industrial cybersecurity technologies empowers us to offer a new set of valuable services for our customers to maintain complete visibility and control of their OT and IT networks," explained Mark Taylor, Director of Business Development at ITS. "The Radiflow technologies give us the essential tools to detect anomalies in real-time to the operations of a network and implement the appropriate measures to protect the facilities of customers from any cybersecurity weaknesses or vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious third parties."

ITS anticipates that these new OT cybersecurity services will create jobs involving the assessment process, implementation of remedial work and continuous monitoring and improvement of customer systems.

"As we ramp up our presence in the process manufacturing space, we are seeing more and more system integrators, MSSPs and end users looking for OT cybersecurity solutions to address the risks of business interruption in operational environments," said David Moss, Vice President of Sales at Radiflow. "We have strong expectations for building a long-term relationship with ITS and playing a significant role in helping the company better serve its customers."

Radiflow develops trusted industrial cybersecurity solutions for critical business operations. We offer a complete portfolio of game-changing solutions for ICS/SCADA networks that empowers users to maintain visibility and control of their OT networks, including an Intelligent Threat Detection tool that passively monitors the OT network for anomalies as well as Secure Gateways that protect OT networks from any deviations from set access policies. Radiflow's team consists of professionals from diverse backgrounds from cyber-experts from elite military units and automation experts from global industrial vendors and operators. Founded in 2009, Radiflow's field-proven solutions have been validated by leading research labs and currently secure thousands of customer facilities. For more information, please visit www.radiflow.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

ITS, is a forward thinking specialist, independent systems integrator, offering a range of automation solutions to enhance the performance of manufacturing and processing companies. Founded in 1991, ITS' solutions are designed to improve operational efficiency, quality, control, data visibility, traceability, security and regulatory compliance. ITS designs and implements management information systems, traceability, process control, SCADA, DCS and vision systems from industry-leading suppliers. ITS' service portfolio includes everything from consultancy, FEED studies, engineering design and validation, through to project implementation, 24-7-365 support and training. ITS has significant experience in highly regulated industries including pharmaceutical, nuclear, medical device, chemical, energy and utilities; this partnership adds cybersecurity solutions to that mix. Please visit our website at www.its-ltd.co.uk/.

