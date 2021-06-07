It's Safe To Return To The Office: Coretrust Deploys First AI COVID-19 Disinfecting Robots At Properties Plus Other Anti-COVID Tech

The ADIBOT UV-C robots are the first to be deployed at any office building in the U.S. and the first to be used at any venue in California or Pennsylvania since their introduction in January.

The ADIBOT UV-C Disinfection system is created and manufactured by UBTECH Robotics, a global leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies. The robots use UV-C technology that disinfects air and targeted surfaces to deactivate the DNA and RNA of harmful pathogens. By using UV-C, ADIBOT also reduces interaction with harmful chemicals, one-time use plastics and chemical disposal into the environment. The system effectively disinfects 99.9 percent of targeted areas with minimal downtime.

"UBTECH located its North American R&D headquarters at our Pasadena property and, as soon as we became aware of the UV-C robots, we recognized they would be incredible additions to our health and wellness technology," said Thomas S. Ricci, Managing Principal and a founder of Coretrust. "As our tenant customers return to the workplace, many starting this month, health and wellness issues are paramount to staff confidence. The robots are visible symbols of the anti-COVID technology that stands behind the environmental health of our buildings.

"We know of no other office owner that has the combination of environmental technology and health and safety operational protocols to combat COVID-19 and other viruses," Ricci added.

"The ADIBOT UV-C system offers a long-term strategic solution to help protect people from COVID-19 pathogens or other viruses," said John Rhee, Senior Vice President – General Manager, North America, UBTECH. "We spend much of our daily lives at our offices so it is a smart strategy for landlords to use intelligent robots as an added cleaning layer to create safer and healthier workplaces.

"Our robots are just one of the technologies that Coretrust properties deploy to protect tenants," Rhee said. "We are proud to partner with Coretrust because UBTECH chose to locate its North American R&D headquarters at the PASARROYO campus. Like every employer, we wanted to make sure our office held high standards of cleaning and disinfection to provide a safe environment for our staff and Coretrust's operations and technology allow us to accomplish these shared goals," he concluded.

A major element in achieving virtually hospital grade indoor air quality at all Coretrust properties is the patented Biowall MAX, an Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Air Disinfection system that sterilizes 99.9 percent of airborne bio-contaminants. Sanuvox Technologies Inc., a global leader in ultraviolet air purification, installed the most advanced and effective in-duct UVC air sterilization systems for Coretrust. The Biowall MAX virtually eliminates the HVAC (Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning) system as a mode of virus transmission.

Along with the Biowall MAX system, Coretrust further enhanced indoor air quality by installing the highest effective MERV air filters, making frequent fresh air purges and allowing maximum fresh air ventilation throughout the day. In addition, Ricci points out that Coretrust is one of the first landlords to provide continuous elevator air purification through bi-polar ionization units atop each cab.

A major Coretrust innovation was hacking the curtain wall of the FourFortyFour tower to create a 1,000-square-foot loggia terrace that brings fresh air and sunlight into the 22,500-square-foot Workplace Innovation Lab on the sixth floor. Similar indoor terraces can be created for occupants at all our properties as desired, said Ricci.

Coretrust also added touchless destination dispatch systems to completely modernized elevators at its buildings that allow tenants to use personalized access cards to call cars without touching buttons. Coretrust has further minimized touch points by adding automatic doors, touchless parking garage entry, touchless security access for visitors, touchless restroom fixtures and NanoSeptic film on common door handles for continuous disinfecting.

By virtue of its comprehensive programs, Coretrust earned the first three global UL Verified Healthy Buildings Marks for Indoor Air and Water Quality for FourFortyFour, 2 Liberty Place and PASARROYO. The UL certification verifies the effectiveness of Coretrust's technological and operational improvements at its properties, setting the bar for landlords across the U.S.

