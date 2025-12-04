It's Showtime! Ladybug and Cat Noir Join Talking Angela on Stage in My Talking Angela 2

Following the Thanksgiving Day rollout of the Miraculous crossover, My Talking Angela 2 saw an uplift of 1.5 million downloads alongside 500k+ engagements across social media channels in its first week!

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is turning up the spotlight as My Talking Angela 2 levels up with a brand-new crossover event featuring Miraculous Corp's superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir! Already live, players can dive into a limited-time adventure that brings Miraculous® fun straight into Talking Angela's world. It's time to dance, train, and shine as players test their sense of rhythm and their martial arts skills in a revamped Talent Show feature, and unlock exciting new rewards, including a free superhero outfit for Talking Angela.

This Miraculous® collaboration brings a major upgrade to the popular Talent Show feature, which is now packed with even more energy and flair. Talking Angela can now take the stage alongside either Ladybug or Cat Noir in two enhanced activity experiences: Dancing and Bamboo Strike Martial Arts. Before the show begins, a new Dress-Up Step lets you customize Angela's look and choose which Miraculous® character will perform with her. Ladybug can be styled as well, making the pre-show moment a playful, fashion-forward highlight before the performance.

Once the stage lights come on, the characters take turns performing, spinning through dance routines, slashing bamboo, and showing off their talent and skills. Performances earn Ladybug tokens, which can be traded for exclusive in-game items, including the ultimate prize: a brand-new Lady Noire-themed outfit for Talking Angela.

But that's not all! A free pink-dotted Miraculous®-inspired outfit will also be available to claim until December 25, 2025, and will remain permanently in the player's wardrobe once collected. And for those who want to add even more Miraculous® magic to their collection, four additional outfits — Ladybug Classic, Rena Rouge, Vesperia, and Pigella — will also be available for purchase during the event.

So, get ready to own the spotlight and discover some superhero fun in the limited-time Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir event in My Talking Angela 2! Download or update the game today, join Talking Angela, Ladybug, and Cat Noir on stage, and don't miss your chance to be part of the magic before the event ends!

ABOUT MY TALKING ANGELA 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Angela 2 blurs the lines between virtual pet games and simple life simulations. As players take care of Talking Angela, they join her on exciting adventures in the big city. The game offers a multitude of customization options, and activities ranging from travel, to music, to martial arts. With a wide range of features, My Talking Angela 2 provides endless entertainment for players of all ages. If you're ready to join Angela on her adventures, find more information HERE.

ABOUT MIRACULOUS® - Miraculous® - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save their city of Paris from unexpected supervillains! As the global sensation celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, the Miraculous® universe continues to captivate audiences through its CG-animated television series, TV Event specials, feature film, and digital content, as well as consumer products, gaming, live events, and more. With broad appeal across all ages, the show's five seasons are available in over 150 countries across the globe and season six commenced its rollout in Q1 2025. Season seven is in production for a 2026 launch. Miraculous® is the winner of 40 awards including Best Animated Series in the Kids Programming category at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838622/Photo_Miraculous_Talking_Angela_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838621/Photo_Miraculous_Talking_Angela_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838620/Photo_Miraculous_Talking_Angela_3.jpg

SOURCE Alfred London