IT'S SKINNY REBRANDS TO IT'S THAT SIMPLE

"It's That Simple gives us room to grow and reflects both our philosophy on good food and our expanding product line up," said Bryan Guadagno, Co-Founder and CEO. "The new brand allows us to bring the same approach we used for pasta into rice blends and more everyday foods. The goal stays the same. Make better-for-you choices easier without sacrificing taste or time."

The identity centers on a single idea: Good food does not need to be complicated. Simple ingredients. Simple prep. Simply delicious. The brand places "It's" at the forefront as both the primary visual and an acronym for It's That Simple, creating a confident umbrella that travels easily across categories.

"This brand evolution was about balance," said Christina Downey, Head of Marketing at It's That Simple. "We wanted to keep the brand familiar for those who love and have supported us from the beginning, while making it bolder, clearer and more scalable for where we are going next. Working with Chicago-based agency, Geletka+, we focused on building a design system that feels unmistakably us, but sharper and more intentional. It reflects our belief in simplicity without playing it safe."

What Shoppers Will See Next

New brand identity across all products

New products, including the nationwide rollout of Rice Blends, under the It's That Simple name

A new mobile-first website, eatsimple.com, built around simplicity and social discovery

Expanded retail availability

About It's That Simple

It's That Simple is America's fast-growing, better-for-you pasta and rice blend brand. Focused on everyday staples made with clean ingredients and fast preparation, It's That Simple creates meal solutions that support balanced eating without complexity. Shop online at eatsimple.com and at retailers nationwide including Albertsons family of stores, Ahold banners, Meijer and Wegman's.

