It's Spring … So Why Are Some People Still Depressed?

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows that people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) find fall and winter, with their lessened sunlight, hard seasons to get through. But did you know that some people continue to have seasonal depression in the spring when the rest of us are more likely to be in good spirits?

Ex-Army Cpt. Shateka Husser, who has a new book series called Soar Higher coming out this summer, can talk about why springtime remains challenging for people with depression. She can discuss:

The impact of seasonal depression on productivity, personal development, and overall success

How increasing self-awareness and understanding these symptoms gives a better quality of life

Seven sure ways to beat depression holistically (without resorting to medicine, money, shopping, or sex).

Husser, who calls herself the Soar Strategist, is no stranger to depression herself, having silently suffered from PTSD from her military experience. She notes that 8,000 veterans with PTSD commit suicide every year while half of the veterans who receive such a diagnosis are not treated for it.

CREDENTIALS: Shateka Husser, MBA, is a combat veteran and ex-army captain who has spent 20 years as an operations executive in the fields of logistics and retail. She has appeared on KAHI Radio out of Sacramento, Calif., and Radio One out of Charleston, S.C.

AVAILABILITY: Maryland, nationwide by arrangement, telephone, Skype, and Google Hangout

CONTACT: Shateka Husser, (770) 873-9118 (MD); 193856@email4pr.com; www.ShatekaHusser.com

