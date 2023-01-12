ITS Takes Data Security to Next Level with Successful SOC 2 Report

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Travel Solutions (ITS), a travel management and software development leader, announced today that it has added another layer of trust and credibility for its clients by successfully completing its SOC 2 Type 1 audit.

The recent SOC 2 report conducted by the independent service auditor Johanson Group LLP, confirms that ITS has met the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Principles related to availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, privacy, and security.

ITS is proud to display the AICPA/SOC badge earned as a result of a successful audit.

During the process, ITS partnered with Vanta, a leader in continuous compliance monitoring, to help automate the collection of audit evidence. This achievement is a testament to the level of commitment ITS employs regarding strong internal controls and cybersecurity posture.

"In our line of work, we're responsible for the Personal Identifiable Information (PII) of thousands of travelers around the world every day," said Tom Levine, Vice President, Security & Infrastructure at ITS. "This data is an incredibly valuable asset, and it has been a top priority to demonstrate to our clients that we maintain the highest level of security compliance."

About ITS

ITS offers travel technology solutions and products to the airline solutions, corporate travel, events & meetings, HR, energy, and travel management sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, with additional offices in the UK, India, Bolivia, Canada and EU countries, ITS owns a global network with 30 affiliate TMCs for global fulfillment in 60 countries. Visit ITS at www.its.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn more.

About Johanson Group LLP

The Johanson Group provides SOC 2 & 3 examination services to public and private companies in a variety of industries across the world. They deploy multidisciplinary teams composed of licensed CPAs and information technology and security specialists to ensure a comprehensive and thorough evaluation of company controls.

About Vanta

Vanta helps companies scale security practices and automate compliance for the industry's most sought-after standards – SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and other in-demand security and privacy networks.

SOURCE Internet Travel Solutions (ITS)