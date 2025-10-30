"It's Thanksgiving Y'all" Launches a Season of Givings -- The Song Turning One Day of Gratitude into a Month of Connection

Lou Ward introduces the anthem designed to slow the rush to Christmas and remind the nation that the holidays begin with giving, not getting.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As store aisles flip from spooky to sparkly overnight, one songwriter is asking — what happened to gratitude? "It's Thanksgiving Y'all" is the soulful anthem daring to give Thanksgiving its time to shine — transforming it from a single day into a full month of connection, appreciation, and giving.

Watch the official video for "It's Thanksgiving Y'all" by Lou Ward (ft. Branden Mack) - the feel-good anthem inspiring a nationwide Season of Givings. Lou Ward (left) and Branden Mack bring good vibes to the table in "It's Thanksgiving Y'all," the new anthem kicking off a Season of Givings. Official "It's Thanksgiving Y'all" badge, designed to celebrate gratitude and connection throughout the Season of Givings.

Created by Lou Ward, "It's Thanksgiving Y'all" blends joy and purpose, serving as the musical heartbeat for a new cultural concept called the Season of Givings. The idea is simple yet powerful: to expand Thanksgiving from one day into an entire season that celebrates the art of giving.

The Four Weekends of Givings

FriendsGiving – Celebrating the family we choose; reach out to friends who make life meaningful. VetGiving – Honoring veterans/first responders who give their service and sacrifice. FamGiving – Reconnecting with family, bridging divides, and expressing thanks at home. SoulGiving – Reflecting inward and giving of self through kindness, time, and forgiveness.

While Christmas celebrates the joy of receiving, Thanksgiving centers on the act of giving — of time, love, and gratitude. This song and concept remind us that the true holiday spirit begins with giving.

A New Set of Symbols for a Renewed Season

As part of this emerging tradition, Ward has also introduced a series of new Thanksgiving symbols designed to represent gratitude in lasting, year-round ways. Each carries a story of connection and care:

Infinity of Giving – the unifying emblem symbolizing endless gratitude and continuity.

Harvest Circle – reflecting the shared abundance that sustains communities.

Gratitude Tree – representing roots of family, growth, and remembrance.

Ward invites listeners to imagine which of these new emblems speaks most to them as part of a collective rediscovery of what Thanksgiving truly means. "It's not about replacing traditions," Ward says, "but rediscovering the meaning behind them — together."

Visual versions of these symbols will soon be available as downloadable, shareable images at LouWardSings.com to be part of Thanksgiving celebrations.

Quotes from Lou Ward

"Every year, we rush from spooky to sparkly and skip right past gratitude," says Lou Ward, creator of 'It's Thanksgiving Y'all.' "I wanted to write a song that helps people pause, breathe, and celebrate what really matters — connection and thankfulness."

"Christmas will always be about giving and receiving gifts, but Thanksgiving is where giving begins," adds Ward. "'It's Thanksgiving Y'all' is about letting gratitude take the spotlight — not for one day, but for an entire season."

Listen and Participate

Listeners are invited to make 'It's Thanksgiving Y'all' the soundtrack to their November and to join the Season of Givings by sharing acts of gratitude each weekend. Listen or buy the song directly at https://louwardsings.com/track/4508801/it-s-thanksgiving-y-all. Also available on major streaming platforms.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lou Ward

[email protected]

(760) 580-6003

https://louwardsings.com

SOURCE Louis Ward