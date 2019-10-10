It's That Time Again! CheapOair Offers their Best Thanksgiving Travel Tips

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving is just around the corner and with it comes the most stressful travel season of the year. Thankfully, it doesn't have to be. CheapOair® , the premier online travel agency and leading provider of affordable flights, is sharing their best tips and tricks to ensure that travelers everywhere make it to the dinner table come Turkey Day.

Book Early (Time is of the Essence!)

If you're reading this and you haven't booked your Thanksgiving flight yet, there's no time like the present. Most airlines prices start to spike in early November and continue to rise through the New Year. According to CheapOair's data, the cheapest time to book Thanksgiving travel is in October with an average U.S domestic cost of $379.05*.

Leave a Little Bit Early or a Little Bit Late

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year and can lead to a tense travel experience. Avoid the rush by leaving on either Black Friday, a day many people choose to relax in a post-meal stupor, or the Tuesday after travelers are already back to their normal work routines.

"Airline prices can be dramatically cheaper traveling on the 'non-peak' days during Thanksgiving week. Major airports will be less crowded, getting through TSA will be faster, and the demand for overhead bin space to put your carry-on will be much easier, which will avoid having check your bag," said Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations at Fareportal.

Skip the Checked Luggage

If possible, stick to a carry-on. The kiosks for self-luggage check-in will be almost as long as the lines at the actual check-in counter. If a bag needs to be checked, consider consolidating your family's luggage into one suitcase to minimize any potential fees or lost luggage mishaps.

"There will be a much higher percentage of families traveling over Thanksgiving, which means more people will be checking luggage. Some airlines charge fees to check luggage based on the type of fare that you purchased so the cost of checking luggage can add up quickly," remarked Spagnola.

Take advantage of Early Check-In on Apps

Most airlines now allow you to check-in online twenty-four hours before your expected departure, and with the CheapOair app, app switching is no longer necessary. The app allows consumers to do this all in one spot so that the entire journey from check-in to return can be managed in one ecosystem.

