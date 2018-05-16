It's The Best. Summer. Ever. At Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ice cream cones and cannonballs, favorite songs, sunshine, sandcastles and spending time with family: what's your favorite summer memory? This year, make it your best summer ever at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, this AAA Five Diamond play-cation paradise is the perfect backdrop for families to make memories to last a lifetime. Summer weekends mean cool rides down waterslides, wiggling toes in the sugar white sand of Sunset Beach, plus H2Glow pool parties, Dive In movies, virtual reality roller coasters, Mermaid University, pirate story time and fishing derbies at the lagoon with Ranger Rick, with most activities being complimentary for overnight guests.
Upon arrival, families meet Bixby and Gibbs, the resort's loving, lobby canine ambassadors and kids also receive a Summer at the Princess ball cap at the children's check-in desk.
With water, water everywhere, pools are the place to be and the Princess has six, from its largest and newest - Sunset Beach with games with the Fairmont Fun team – and two other pools just for grown-ups.
This summer, culinary masters are creating a wow at the resort's top-rated Bourbon Steak, La Hacienda, Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar and Ironwood American Kitchen with special menus and cocktail creations. After dinner, fireworks light up the sky Saturday evenings and the holiday weekends of Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day offer an even greater line-up of festivities.
To capture these moments in photos, the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess' new Instagram Concierge has curated photo tips for the ideal locations, vacation experiences, time of day, filters and app recommendations to take the best shots. Guests can pose at five fun new "instagrammable" summer backdrops, which are larger-than-life art installations featuring a giant beach ball and popsicles at the pools, a "Best. Summer. Ever." mural in Princess Plaza and an enormous "Best Catch" fish display at the lagoons.
With the resort's "Best. Summer. Ever." vacation package, a 20-minute session with the Instagram Concierge is included. Or, families staying at the Princess can schedule a 45-minute portrait session with one of the resort's on-site professional photographers. Both require advance reservations.
The "Best. Summer. Ever." vacation package starts from $179 per night and includes a $50 resort credit, along with the Instagram Concierge session. This package is bookable now for stays May 28 – September 4, 2018. For details, call (480) 585-4848 or visit www.scottsdaleprincess.com.
SOURCE Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
