IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL PINT OF THE YEAR

Two flavor-packed legends are also coming together for the most wonderful pairing of the year. In collaboration with Levain Bakery , Guinness is unveiling a limited-edition holiday cookie tin that comes complete with decadent Levain cookies – Dark Chocolate Peppermint, Two Chip Chocolate Chip and Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip, all which pair deliciously with Guinness Draught Stout. The deep notes of roasted coffee and chocolate in the beer beautifully complement the cookies' delicious flavors, balancing the sweetness and smoothness. These limited-time cookie tin collectibles will be available exclusively at Guinness' Most Wonderful Pop-Up locations and Open Gate Brewery locations in Chicago and Baltimore for a limited time only.

"When Guinness invited us to team up on this indulgent pairing, we felt it was a unique and wonderful way to celebrate the holiday festivities," said Lorna Sommerville, Chief Commercial Officer for Levain Bakery. "We are excited to share our beloved cookies with Guinness fans to savor all season long."

This month, Guinness is bringing the festive spirit to you with the Most Wonderful Pop-Up of the Year, a limited run holiday experience featuring a Guinness tiny pub, Guinness x Levain collectible cookie tins, and more exclusive merch. Those 21+ are invited to visit us at one of these locations:

Boston at Faneuil Hall | Saturday, December 7th & Sunday, December 8th (2:00 – 8:00 PM ET )

at Faneuil Hall | & (2:00 – ) New York City at The Oculus | Friday, December 13th & Saturday, December 14th (2:00 – 7:30 PM ET )

In addition, Guinness' Open Gate Breweries will brew a few special events all season long. Open Gate Brewery Baltimore is dialing up the holiday magic more than ever before by transforming its lawn into a Christmas Tree Lot and Holiday Market while Open Gate Brewery Chicago will host a series of Holiday Workshops every Sunday from now through the holiday season.

In the spirit of the season, Guinness is once again committed to supporting our communities who have long supported us. The Guinness Gives Back Fund is proud to partner with organizations across the country to fight hunger, support education programs, uplift the brewing industry, and more. Visit GuinnessGivesBack.com to learn more about the partners and causes we support.

Through the holidays, you can catch a little Guinness holiday cheer at home on your screens, as well. Now live across the US, we've launched an all new commercial celebrating "The Most Wonderful Pint of the Year" – check it out HERE .

No matter where you and your loved ones choose to enjoy our beers, please remember to always drink responsibly.

