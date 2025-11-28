It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Molly Maid® to Award Five $500 Gift Certificates in Annual Holiday Clean Home Giveaway

Leading Residential Cleaning Company Gives the Gift of a Clean and Refreshed Home This Holiday Season

WACO, Texas, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Maid®, a Neighborly® company and leading residential cleaning franchise, is kicking off its annual Holiday Clean Home Giveaway sweepstakes today. The brand is offering the chance to win one of five $500 Molly Maid gift certificates this busy holiday season for the gift you deserve: A clean you can count on.® Participants can enter the Holiday Clean Home Giveaway sweepstakes beginning today through December 19, 2025.

According to a survey by American Psychological Association, 41% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays, with top stressors including having too much to do and not having enough time to spend with friends and family.

"The holidays should be a time to reconnect and relax with your loved ones, but we know it can get hectic," said Marla Mock, President of Molly Maid. "Our Holiday Clean Home Giveaway is designed to make life easier when it feels busiest, by checking one thing off the to-do list. We're here to help you take back your time and peace of mind so you can focus on what truly matters this holiday season."

Molly Maid offers a variety of services to best meet the needs of homeowners and renters alike, from weekly housekeeping services to seasonal cleaning. The five $500 Molly Maid gift certificates are redeemable at any participating franchise location for any cleaning service.

To give the gift of extra time and a sparkling home this season and year-round, Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at https://www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/.

To enter the Holiday Clean Home Giveaway, click here. For the complete contest rules, click here.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 450 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid®, visit MollyMaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media Contact: Liv Ceithaml, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], 517-392-8618

SOURCE Molly Maid