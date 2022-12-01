It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year! The Gay Travel Awards Are Here!

Voting is Now Open!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com, has released its list of official nominees.

The mission of The Gay Travel Awards is to support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished nominees lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands to improve their amenities and customer service levels.

The 2022 Gay Travel Awards Nominees Revealed

Voting is now open on GayTravelAwards.com through December 26, 2022, and participants are encouraged to vote every day to increase their chances of winning prizes.

To view the entire list of categories and nominees and vote, click here. Partial list below:

HOTEL, BEACH

Andaz Maui, Maui, HI

Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, CA

JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa, Mexico

JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa, Costa Rica

Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, Maui, HI

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico

HOTEL, CITY US

Fairmont Austin , TX

, TX Hard Rock Hotel New York, NY

Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel, IL

San Francisco Marriott Marquis, CA

The Highlander Hotel, Iowa City, IA

The Westin Dallas Downtown, TX

The Westin Georgetown, Washington D.C.

HOTEL, HONEYMOON

Baba Beach Club, Hua Hin, Thailand

Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

SAii Lagoon Maldives

Sri panwa, Phuket, Thailand

The Fives Oceanfront Hotel & Residences, Cancun, Mexico

The St. Regis Bermuda

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, Mexico

HOTEL, LGBTQ+ SCENE

Ace Hotel and Swim Club Palm Springs, CA

Andaz West Hollywood, CA

Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, FL

INNSIDE New York NoMad, NY

Marriott Stanton South Beach , FL

, FL Moxy Miami South Beach, FL

Pinnacle Resorts 179, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

HOTEL, LUXURY

Boston Harbor Hotel, MA

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, Mexico

Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, CA

The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, CA

Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Los Cabos , Mexico

HOTEL, MOUNTAIN

Aspen Square Condominium Hotel, CO

Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs , CO

, CO Hidden Ridge Resort, Banff, Canada

Madeline Hotel & Residences, Telluride, CO

Moose Hotel & Suites, Banff, Canada

The Palmer House Resort, Manchester, VT

W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen, CO

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Vista, CA

Carneros Resort and Spa, Napa, CA

Casa Maat at JW Marriott Los Cabos, Mexico

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, FL

Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Mexico

Presidente InterContinental Cozumel Resort & Spa, Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY (U.S.)

Atlanta

Iowa City

Miami

New Orleans

New York City

San Diego

San Francisco

DESTINATION, MOUNTAIN

Aspen

Banff & Lake Louise

Park City

Queenstown

Stowe

Telluride

Zermatt

About The Gay Travel Awards:

About GayTravel.com:

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, and events worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure every vacation is pleasurable and memorable.

