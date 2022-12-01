It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year! The Gay Travel Awards Are Here!

Dec 01, 2022, 08:44 ET
Voting is Now Open!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com, has released its list of official nominees.
The mission of The Gay Travel Awards is to support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations, properties, events, influencers, and other organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence. These distinguished nominees lead by example and inspire other inclusive companies and brands to improve their amenities and customer service levels.
Voting is now open on GayTravelAwards.com through December 26, 2022, and participants are encouraged to vote every day to increase their chances of winning prizes.
To view the entire list of categories and nominees and vote, click here. Partial list below:
HOTEL, BEACH
- Andaz Maui, Maui, HI
- Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, CA
- JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa, Mexico
- JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa, Costa Rica
- Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, Maui, HI
- The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba
- The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico
HOTEL, CITY US
- Fairmont Austin, TX
- Hard Rock Hotel New York, NY
- Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel, IL
- San Francisco Marriott Marquis, CA
- The Highlander Hotel, Iowa City, IA
- The Westin Dallas Downtown, TX
- The Westin Georgetown, Washington D.C.
HOTEL, HONEYMOON
- Baba Beach Club, Hua Hin, Thailand
- Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
- SAii Lagoon Maldives
- Sri panwa, Phuket, Thailand
- The Fives Oceanfront Hotel & Residences, Cancun, Mexico
- The St. Regis Bermuda
- The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, Mexico
HOTEL, LGBTQ+ SCENE
- Ace Hotel and Swim Club Palm Springs, CA
- Andaz West Hollywood, CA
- Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, FL
- INNSIDE New York NoMad, NY
- Marriott Stanton South Beach, FL
- Moxy Miami South Beach, FL
- Pinnacle Resorts 179, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
HOTEL, LUXURY
- Boston Harbor Hotel, MA
- Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City, Mexico
- Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
- The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, CA
- The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, CA
- Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Los Cabos, Mexico
HOTEL, MOUNTAIN
- Aspen Square Condominium Hotel, CO
- Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, CO
- Hidden Ridge Resort, Banff, Canada
- Madeline Hotel & Residences, Telluride, CO
- Moose Hotel & Suites, Banff, Canada
- The Palmer House Resort, Manchester, VT
- W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen, CO
HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
- Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Vista, CA
- Carneros Resort and Spa, Napa, CA
- Casa Maat at JW Marriott Los Cabos, Mexico
- Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM
- Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa, FL
- Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Mexico
- Presidente InterContinental Cozumel Resort & Spa, Mexico
DESTINATION, CITY (U.S.)
- Atlanta
- Iowa City
- Miami
- New Orleans
- New York City
- San Diego
- San Francisco
DESTINATION, MOUNTAIN
- Aspen
- Banff & Lake Louise
- Park City
- Queenstown
- Stowe
- Telluride
- Zermatt
The Awards support and promote LGBTQ+ travel and tourism by identifying and rewarding select destinations and organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence.
GayTravel connects the LGBTQ+ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, and events worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure every vacation is pleasurable and memorable.
Visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Victoria Prisco
[email protected]
800-GAY-TRAVEL x709
SOURCE gaytravel.com
Share this article