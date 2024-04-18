IT'S THE NETWORK THAT DELIVERS: RADIANT RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 100 LOGISTICS AND TOP 100 FREIGHT BROKERAGE PROVIDER FOR 2024

RENTON, Wash., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading provider of technology enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Transport Topics in both the Logistics Top 100 as well as the Freight Brokerage Top 100 for 2024.

Transport Topics released its annual Top 100 list of the largest logistics companies in North America based on full-year gross revenue. Radiant has been recognized as ranking 52 among all third-party logistics providers competing in this market as well as 70 in the list for the industry's top freight brokerage firms.

"Soft freight market conditions have been placing financial strain on third-party logistics providers for the past couple years with an oversupply of truck capacity driving down rates and squeezing brokers' margins," said Seth Clevenger, managing editor of features and multimedia at Transport Topics. "Despite this challenging business environment, the industry's top 3PLs have continued to drive improvements in supply chain efficiency for their shipper customers."

With business diversified by industry, geography and a robust domestic and international transportation and logistics service offering, Radiant has kept an even keel amidst industry change and challenges, while maintaining focus on a relationship driven, technology-forward approach. It is this unwavering dedication to customer needs at every level that since 2006 has proved to be a winning strategy and a core value of the organization.

Said Founder and CEO Bohn Crain: "I am so proud of our tremendous team at Radiant and their continued dedication to delivering exceptional service and support to our customers in this ever-changing market environment. The extraordinary efforts of our employees and operating partners are directly responsible for this continued recognition as a top performer in our industry."

To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/rankings/2024.

To learn more about Radiant Logistics, please visit https://radiantdelivers.com.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a publicly traded third party logistics company providing technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions primarily to customers based in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.