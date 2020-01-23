It's The Perfect 'Time' To Shop On Your Own Terms

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MVMT, a premium watch and accessory brand, partners with Klarna, the leading global disruptor of smoooth shopping and payments, so shoppers can purchase the things they want without worrying about a large price tag.

Today, shoppers are often met with restrictions on what they buy and when, based on the cost of an item or other expenses. Accessories like watches, sunglasses, and jewelry are often the things put off buying in order to make purchases for more necessary items first.

MVMT delivers premium watches, sunglasses and accessories all over the world at fair price points. Much like the mission of MVMT, Klarna's shopping platform and service allows consumers to indulge in their shopping desires while still getting the things they need, without the financial burden of paying all at once. With Klarna, shoppers in the U.S. can checkout with four equal payments – with no interest or fees.

"Shoppers are more selective with the brands and the products they shop, since there is such a strong, personal connection between what people buy and what they believe," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna. "With Klarna, we hope to bring brand's visions to life by lifting constraints between the item and shopper, which is exemplified through our partnership with MVMT."

Jake Kassan, Co-Founder and President of MVMT. "We're constantly inspired by innovation, so progressing the watch industry and making our products more accessible was a no-brainer."

Klarna and MVMT are changing the way consumers shop and live their lives by offering products that not only enhance their day-to-day activities but also by creating a smooother way to shop and pay.

For more information, download the app or check out Instagram at @klarna.usa

About Klarna

Klarna, the leading global disruptor of online shopping and payments, and provider of smoooth retail services, was founded in Sweden in 2005. Klarna currently holds a post money valuation of $5.5 billion, which ranks Klarna as the largest private fintech in Europe and one of the largest private fintechs globally. Klarna provides merchants with a flexible range of preferred payment alternatives that enable consumers to easily and securely pay when and how they want everywhere - online and in-store. Over 170,000 merchants, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, Expedia Group, ASOS, Peloton, Abercrombie & Fitch, Michael Kors, Nike, AliExpress, Superdry, Sephora, Spotify, Wayfair, Gymshark, Samsung, Zara, Topshop, The Hut Group, Steve Madden, Boozt, Sonos, Agent Provocateur, Lufthansa, ETSY, Daniel Wellington and many more have enabled Klarna's innovative shopping experience, that stretches beyond the actual transaction and also allows consumers to take control over their personal finances. Klarna has 2,500 employees and is active in 17 countries. Klarna's North American offices are in Columbus, Ohio, Los Angeles and New York. Klarna Credit is issued by WebBank, member FDIC. For more information, visit klarna.com.

About MVMT

In a tiny Los Angeles apartment in 2013, two college dropouts banded together to create what would eventually become the world's fastest growing watch brand. Their idea was simple yet game-changing: to make quality, good-looking watches that young consumers with big aspirations yet tight budgets could actually afford. MVMT's flagship line of watches became emblematic of a new type of watchmaking: clean dials with big personalities, modern and unexpected colorways, and radically accessible price points that broke all the rules of the longstanding ways of the watch industry. This flagship line skyrocketed MVMT from a grassroots crowdfunded venture into a global brand, with products sold in over 160+ countries, and a thriving social media community of over 5 million strong. MVMT's design catalogue has since expanded into more than 20 unique watch collections, sunglasses, blue light eyewear, and jewelry. The Los Angeles-based company announced its acquisition by Movado Group in 2018. For more information, visit www.mvmt.com.

SOURCE Klarna