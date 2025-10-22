It's This Saturday! The 17th Annual Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon & Freaky 4-Miler Returns to Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is over—this Saturday, October 25, the streets of Miami Beach will be filled with ghouls, goblins, superheroes, and sprinters ready to take on the 17th Annual Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon & Freaky 4-Miler, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority.

This spooktacular event brings together the best fitness, fun, and festive flair. With a weekend forecast of sunny skies, the stage is set for a perfect Fall South Florida race day. Whether tackling the Half Marathon, going for the Freaky 4-Miler, or cheering on the littlest runners in the Trick or Treat Kids Dash, there's something for everyone.

Costumes encouraged, good vibes required.

This race isn't just about speed; it's about spirit. From team costumes to solo showstoppers, the creative energy at this event rivals any Halloween party in town. And with group discounts available for teams of 4 or more, it's the perfect opportunity to grab your besties and make it a great morning.

Start/Finish Line: 7th Street & Ocean Drive, Miami Beach

Race Day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Events: Half Marathon, 4-Miler, Kids Dash

Swag: Custom finisher medals, race shirts, photo ops, and plenty of Halloween surprises

Only a handful of spots remain, and online registration closes soon. Don't miss your chance to run one of the most iconic Halloween races in the country—on one of the most famous streets in the world.

"This race brings our community together in such a unique way," said the event team. "It's the perfect blend of fitness and fun—just what we all need to head into the holiday season."

Visit halloweenhalfmarathon.com to register and see race details, packet pickup locations, and hotel partners.

Spots are filling fast. Don't ghost your chance—run Miami Beach with us this Saturday!

About the Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon: The Miami Beach Halloween Half Marathon & Freaky 4-Miler is an annual event that combines the thrill of a half-marathon and 4-Mile distance with the festive fun of Halloween. With a focus on creativity, fitness, and community, the event welcomes runners of all levels and encourages participants to dress up, get active, and celebrate in style.

SOURCE Exclusive Sports Marketing, Inc.