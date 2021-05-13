It's Tiki Time! The Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery Transforms Second Floor into The Island at Ellis, a Hidden Tiki Bar Pop-Up

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be transported into a one-month-only mid-century tiki dream at The Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, where the restaurant's second floor will be transformed into a delightfully kitschy, tiki bar escape, called The Island at Ellis. The summer soiree will run from June 3 until July 4.

The Island at Ellis will be serving up dishes such as a Teriyaki Chicken Burger, Tiki Quesadilla, and Coconut Shrimp, only available on the second level of the restaurant. Ten boozy island-themed specialty drinks will also be available, with beer cocktails and Ellis Island spins on Tiki classics, multiple served as individual cocktails or in punch bowls for a crowd.

Stepping into this all-day oasis, sponsored by Bacardi, guests will be greeted by a 15-foot swordfish, staff decked out in Hawaiian-themed attire and tiki-style vignettes throughout the space. But no tiki bar is complete without tropical favorites, and The Front Yard's Tiki Bar will be serving up dishes such as a Teriyaki Chicken Burger, Tiki Quesadilla, and Coconut Shrimp, only available on the second level of the restaurant. Ten boozy island-themed specialty drinks will also be available, with beer cocktails and Ellis Island spins on Tiki classics, multiple served as individual cocktails or in punch bowls for a crowd.

In addition to the specialty Island at Ellis offerings, The Front Yard's brunch and dinner menus will be available, with fan favorites like Stuffed Crunch Toast, Salmon and Lox Flatbread, Bacon Mac & Cheese, a Giant Pretzel, and more. All of Ellis Island's iconic beers will also be on the menu, served in glassware made specifically for the pop-up.

And it would not be Vegas without a little gambling! Two blackjack tables will add some Sin City flare and a variety of slots will be available to play in a lounge area located by the Terrace Bar.

"We can't wait for the launch of The Island at Ellis," said Director of Marketing, Christina Ellis. "We have really enjoyed decorating and transforming the restaurant, and we knew now was the perfect time to take it to the next level."

Starting June 3, the Tiki Bar will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm and 4pm to midnight; Mondays from 10am to 3pm and 4-10pm; and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4-10pm. Reservations are available through OpenTable and people can follow this special pop-up on Instagram at @islandatellis.

About The Front Yard

The Front Yard is a two-story indoor/outdoor beer garden, providing a casual brewpub atmosphere in the heart of Las Vegas at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery. With a premium bar and a full-service restaurant, The Front Yard offers some of the Ellis family's favorite recipes along with dishes curated by Executive Chef John Ales, providing a little something for everyone.

Retractable ceiling shades, expansive windows, and Instagram-worthy garden walls present a lush outdoor atmosphere where patrons can come together for brunch on the weekend or enjoy a game on the restaurant's 18-foot big screen.

The Front Yard is open for dinner daily from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Brunch is served Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Front Yard is located at 4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109 and can be reached by calling (702) 733-8901. Follow The Front Yard on Instagram and Facebook at @thefrontyardlv.

