It's Time For Mature Women To Put Old On Hold

SURPRISE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October is "Put Old on Hold" month, and to celebrate it, Barbara Morris, editor and publisher of the Put Old on Hold Journal, invites mature women from around the world to declare their "age power" and subscribe to her monthly newsletter and philosophy, which she lives as an example.

Barbara believes women of a special age have a right to continue to enjoy a full, productive life, especially after retirement. Unfortunately, many traditions promote premature decline, leaving many women on the sidelines of what is potentially the most dynamic period of their life.

Barbara says, "Too many mature women have untapped power bubbling under the surface of society's imposed limitations. It's time to replace the Act-Your-Age dogma with the Let-Your-Light-Shine gift, which only that level of life experience can provide."

The following is what subscribers can expect from the Put Old on Hold Journal:

We help mature women use their power to reject horse-and-buggy customs that force them to feel, look, and act old rather than as vital, contributing members of their families and communities.

We help women learn how to understand retirement "traditions" that lead them straight into premature decline, as well as how to avoid and change this.

We provide cutting-edge scientific health news that assists women to maintain healthy vitality as long as possible.

Our image consultant offers expert advice on contemporary clothing and makeup.

We explain how to stop saying or agreeing with demeaning ageist jargon and speak the truth about who and what we are. Mature women are more powerful and competent than we have been led to believe.

We embrace every realistic level of self-sufficiency and independence; in fact, insist on it!

Unlike too many in society who believe mature women have little or nothing of value to say, we promote freedom of thought and speech. Period.

