It's Time for More Women to Become Survivors - #DensityTime

Global Event Highlights Action Initiatives to Inspire Earlier Diagnosis for Women with Dense Breasts - #DensityTime
CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine having a hidden health crisis or risk factor you're not even aware of. More than 70% of breast cancers are in women with dense breast tissue, and yet most women are unaware of their breast density, nor do they know that density is a risk factor and potential barrier for early detection.
"I have extremely dense breasts and was recently diagnosed with an early-stage breast cancer, not seen on my mammogram, because I asked for additional screening after learning about the implications of breast density." Emails like this are why My Density Matters exists, because early detection can be key to successful treatment.
So how do you improve your chances of earlier diagnosis?
My Density Matters will host their 3rd annual Find Out My Breast Density Day on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 to help share information for all who might be impacted by this hidden health crisis. The theme is 'It's Time' using the hashtag #DensityTime in all posts on social media, because it is time for more women with breast cancer to become survivors.
Together with health providers, organizations, and everyday people this information blitz will take place on social media with values highlighted throughout the day:
- Welcome Message – Passion
- Educational Message - Awareness
- Leslie's Story - Honesty
- Action Quiz – Vision
- Hispanic Outreach – Unity
- Check Your Chart™ – Empower
- Social Media Challenge – Purpose
- Survivor / Thriver Stories – Hope
- "Find it Early Act" – Teamwork
- Live Panel, on Black Women's Perspectives – Community
- Live After Party and Knowledge Quiz – Courage
A downloadable marketing kit, and all content, is accessible from the MyDensityMatters.org Event Page and your participation will help amplify the message. If you are interested in partnering or bringing an event to your organization, please contact Susan LePlae Miller, VP of Partnerships and Programs, at [email protected].
About My Density Matters
My Density Matters is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with the mission to empower women to find out their breast density, learn their options, and take control of their breast cancer screening. They're supported by donations from CMR Molecular Imaging, Delphinus Medical Technologies, Power Planter, Seno Medical, and the community. For more information: mydensitymatters.org
