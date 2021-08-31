KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to Embrace the Box along with Wine Nook and celebrate International Box Wine Day on September 9th! This year may not be the year for big celebrations, but why wet your whistle with a taste of a new box wine? Have you been shy to try? Worried it won't meet your high standards of delectable tasting vino? We are here to tell you there are some amazing box wines out there just waiting to be tapped.

Embrace the Box

If you haven't heard, there is a box wine revolution taking place right now. Box wine was on its way up before the pandemic hit, and now it is being catapulted into the stratosphere. Many who wanted to stock up on wine tried the box for the first time in 2020, and that spawned a whole slew of new 3-liter libation creations. Why you ask? Winemakers are figuring out it is a packaging that costs less to produce, is more sustainable than glass (many places don't recycle glass anymore), causes less breakage and lower emissions in shipping, and costs less for the consumer. Win-win for everyone!

We knew box wine needed its own special day to celebrate this ecological, economical, rising in popularity packaging choice, so we made 9-9 for Box Wine. Even though it may not be a great time to have a big party, we encourage winemakers and individuals alike to celebrate this day in their own special way. A couple of winemakers have shared their plans for the day..

When in Rome, based in Chalford, Gloucestershire will do the following:

Open day at When in Rome HQ with a free glass of wine for all guests and a rolling presentation on the benefits of box wine

They will be inviting all their neighbors in the village of Chalford

Kingman Estates Winery, provider of premier Colorado wines in boxes, is celebrating International Box Wine Day on Saturday, September 11 from 12:00 to 5:00 PM MST. Join them for free wine tasting, discounted box wines, great food, and free tours of the winery.

So go to your nearest wine warehouse or grocery store and pick out a box that piques your interest, tap it in your friend or family "pod" and share your pics on social media! Tag us here @winenook and let us know what you think. We hope you will find a new love for box wine. You can rest easy knowing you are helping the environment with a lower carbon footprint and fewer emissions in shipping. As always, please drink responsibly.

About Wine Nook: We make it easier for people to embrace box wine by providing a fun, functional and personal way to serve it. Since 2015, we have championed the wine industry's efforts to produce premium wines in alternative packaging. Wine Nook is partnered with the National Forest Foundation to plant a tree for every Nook sold.

