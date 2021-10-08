It's Time to Fix Critical IRS Issues. Now.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) President David W. Tolleth sent a sobering letter to Treasury Secretary Yellen and all members of Congress over concern about the broken state of the IRS.

"While COVID-19 was the final blow in creating this situation, it was a gradual process brought about by a series of stress events on the IRS over the last decade which have chipped away at the foundation of our tax administration system," Tolleth said.

Tolleth acknowledged that while NAEA's prognosis will not be popular, policymakers deserve a clear a clear-eyed understanding of the current problems at the agency.

"For the federal tax administration system to work smoothly," Tolleth stated, "all parts of the agency must be able to effectively do their jobs."

The NAEA President acknowledged that while more funding is the first solution needed to fix the broken tax administration system, he said a concerted effort on the part of policymakers, IRS leadership, and oversight groups, "is needed to help steer the agency back on track."

Read the full letter in the NAEA newsroom . To learn more about NAEA leadership, visit https://www.naea.org/about-naea/governance/ .

About the National Association of Enrolled Agents

The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) has been powering enrolled agents, America's tax experts® for nearly 50 years and is the only professional association dedicated to EAs. NAEA is a non-profit membership organization composed of enrolled agents licensed by the U.S. Treasury Department. NAEA provides the networking, educational opportunities, programs, and services that enable enrolled agents and other tax professionals to excel beyond their peers. Enrolled agents are the only federally licensed tax practitioners who both specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. To find out more, visit www.naea.org and follow NAEA on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ENROLLED AGENTS

