It's Time to Get Boom Boomed

Inspired by high customer demand and tweets such as "Chick-fil-A sauce is good but Sheetz boom boom sauce is elite" ( @alaynapanko ) and "I need a @sheetz boom boom sauce dispenser in my house," ( @Thick44Official ), winners of the limited-edition Boom Boom Sauce bottles can enjoy the "liquid gold" on all their holiday favorites such as leftover turkey, deviled eggs, shrimp, crab cakes, ham and much more.

To enter to win a bottle, customers can visit http://www.sheetz.com/boomboom and enter their registered MySheetz Card® number and contact information. Six hundred lucky individuals will be chosen at random to win a free, limited-edition bottle in honor of Sheetz's upcoming 600th store opening in December.

This is a limited-edition offer, and the first time that Sheetz has ever bottled its well-known sauce. Boom Boom Sauce bottles will not be available for sale online or in stores.

The contest runs from 12 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 to 11:59 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019. To enter and read the rules and regulations, visit http://www.sheetz.com/boomboom .

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,00 employees. The company operates over 585 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For , Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

