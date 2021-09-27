It's Time to Have a Conversation About the Real Issues Impacting the Workplace: Author, Shondra Brown Speaks to the Changing Workforce in The Black Professional's Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shondra J. Brown, a nurse practitioner, has written her first book; "The Black Professional's Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace" based on real life experiences and observations. In an amusing and real talk approach Shondra speaks directly to black and brown employees entering the changing workplace.

"As an African American supervisor and corporate employee, I have witnessed many obstacles that I believe entry level employees of color can overcome if someone who has walked their walk spoke with honesty and shared real-life experiences about navigating the workplace. I wanted to share how I worked through the frustration," stated Shondra Brown.

The energy and personality of the writer are felt through her words. In her book description she wrote we have seen Barbeque Becky's policing black people for enjoying life. They police us in Corporate America too! Corporate Karen and Kevin question our intelligence and test our patience. Harry Human Resources uses vague corporate verbiage to keep us in check.

This guide is the urban professional's checkmate. Shondra provides the reader with actual work experiences written with honesty and humor as a guide for black employees to achieve success at work by learning the rules to navigate the corporate workplace. Race and culture, at the center of the experiences, are discussed candidly with guidance about how to successfully maneuver these explosive obstacles.

Enjoy Reading the stories behind Chapters such as:

Stay Out of the Way

Know Your Worth

Mind Your Own Business

Get Up and Go to Work!

Racism? Sure, Now Prove it

Shondra adds, "This book is also written for our white coworkers and managers; the message is clear. Honesty and understanding the triggers for diverse cultures can assist in creating a productive work culture."

The Black Professional's Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace can be purchased on the author's website at www.shondrasplace.com or on Amazon Books. Follow Shondra on social media on Facebook @CarTalkWithCookie and on Instagram.

