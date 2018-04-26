It's Time to Jump!

CUMMING, Ga., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumming-based Launch Trampoline Park recently announced the Grand Opening of their brand-new location at 5967 Bethelview Road in Cumming on Saturday, April 28th at 10:00 A.M.

Launch Cumming is the largest trampoline park in the area. The 35,000 square foot indoor sports and family entertainment facility features over 16,000 square feet of connected trampolines, providing adults and kids of all ages a fun and family-friendly workout. The park hopes to draw families from Cumming, Alpharetta, Milton, Dawsonville, and Gainesville.

We have something for everyone at Launch Trampoline Park!

The new park is owned and operated by local resident Jim Canouse. Canouse's family has brought family fun to the Metro Atlanta area with the well-known entertainment facility Stars and Strikes.

"It's great to keep our family tradition going of providing enjoyable entertainment to the area," says Launch Cumming franchisee Jim Canouse. "When I learned about the opportunity with Launch Trampoline Park, I liked how it encouraged family wellness through entertaining fitness. My team and I are excited to get Forsyth County jumping."

Launch Trampoline Parks provide kids of all ages with the endless fun of whether it is bouncing on trampolines, playing dodgeball in mid-air, battling on the ninja course or competing on the slam dunk courts. Launch Cumming is available for birthday parties, fundraisers, fitness classes, toddler time, teen nights, private events and more! The park also features a full-redemption arcade with over 30 video, prizing and redemption games, Launch Cafe, and private party rooms. Additionally, Launch Trampoline Park has its own mascot – "Joey," a 7-foot tall green kangaroo mascot – who is in charge of fun at the park, assisting with birthdays and special events.

Launch Trampoline Park was founded in 2012 by Rhode Island entrepreneur Robert Arnold and retired New England Patriot cornerback and three-time Super Bowl Champion Ty Law. Arnold embarked on the vision for Launch in 2011 after he visited his first trampoline park with his wife and kids. Seeing the combination of family, fun, and fitness and using his knack for entrepreneurship, Launch came to life.

"We are excited to bring more family fun to the area and are ecstatic to have Jim join the Launch family," stated Robert Arnold, president, and co-owner of Launch Franchising, LLC. "We can't wait for the community to enjoy all the fun and action that Launch has to offer."

Press contact: Scott Harris, Launch Cumming, 678-780-9227, sharris@launchcumming.com

To learn more about Launch Cumming, please visit www.launchcumming.com.

About Launch Trampoline Park – Cumming

Launch Trampoline Park is an indoor sports and family entertainment facility serving Forsyth County and surrounding areas. With over 16,000 feet of connected trampolines forming one GIANT jumping surface and angled trampoline walls to bounce off of, Launch will get your whole family off the couch and in the air in no time! Encouraging family wellness through entertaining fitness, Launch offers a wide variety of physical activities including open-jump time, group exercise classes, trampoline dodgeball and basketball, and ninja course! Suitable for all ages and fitness levels, safety is the #1 priority. Launch is the perfect venue for your next date night, birthday party, family event, corporate event, church outing, or fundraiser! For more information, check out Launch Cumming at www.LaunchCumming.com.

About Launch Franchising

Ty Law and Robert Arnold are co-owners of Launch Franchising, LLC, with two corporate locations in Warwick, RI and Hartford, CT, and franchise locations along the East Coast. The company is expanding its franchise nationwide and utilizing the strength of positive branding, turn-key operational systems, and proven marketing programs as attractive benefits to potential franchisees. For additional information, please visit www.launchtrampolinepark.com.

