It's Time to Layer Up: OAKBERRY Stirs Up the Season with All-New Layered Smoothies

Beloved for its layered acai bowls, the superfood powerhouse is taking layers to sippable new heights. Each smoothie is artfully layered to provide a stunning visual contrast with a base of OAKBERRY's açaí topped with a frozen blend of a variety of fruits, supplements, coffees and matcha to keep fans fueled throughout the day. An aesthetic, social media-worthy sip, mixing up the layers in each smoothie will reveal new tastes, colors, and textures with every stir. The menu includes:

Very Berry: Offers a burst of berry flavor, including frozen blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries blended with coconut water, atop a layer of OAKBERRY's açaí.

Tropical Beats: Transports fans to paradise with açaí and a blend of passionfruit, mango, and turmeric for the ultimate taste of vacation.

Super Glow : Features a layer of açaí and another one with coconut milk, strawberries, and collagen blended together on top for your daily dose of wellness.

Zen Matcha : Revitalizes with a soothing blend of matcha and creamy oat milk layered on top of açaí.

Coffee Punch: Layering açaí with a kick of caffeine, Coffee Punch blends premium coffee powder and frozen banana.

Blue Fairy: Packs a whole lot of wellness into one smoothie, including blue spirulina and frozen banana, atop a base of açaí for an antioxidant rich sip.

"With fall upon us, and people all over the country starting to layer up, we thought we should play along and we're inviting fans to layer up with OAKBERRY and our innovative new smoothies that taste just as good as they look," said Bruno Cardinali, Global CMO at OAKBERRY. "OAKBERRY is known for our iconic layered açai bowls, and we're excited to bring the same unique experience and visual appeal to our new smoothie menu."

The launch of the layered smoothie menu comes on the heels of the brand's seasonal summer menu, which featured a deliciously layered passion fruit smoothie. Following an enthusiastic response from OAKBERRY fans, the new smoothie menu is sure to tantalize taste buds with every sip.

To get a taste of OAKBERRY's new layered smoothie menu, check out www.oakberry.com/#stores to find an OAKBERRY location near you. For more updates and upcoming menu innovations, be sure to follow @oakberryusa.

About OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ .

