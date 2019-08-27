It's Time to Love Your Community

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago based The LYC Products Company announces the launch of The LYC Pledge (Love Your Community Pledge) app; it's designed to make wellness easy, accessible, and to inspire community.

The LYC Pledge is a comprehensive approach to wellness that helps individuals create and track activities and experiences that can make them feel and be better. CEO/Founder Tony Ferguson believes the pledge can help people live healthier, happier, and more connected lives.

Your Best Self is Waiting

"Our goal is to inspire individuals to create activities that make them and their community better. Now, more than ever before, we need to bring people and communities together," said Ferguson.

Each day you pledge to be mindful of eight goals proven to enhance your life. "The greater number of participants, the greater the impact."

The app motivates users to make the following eight Love Your Community goals a part of their daily lives…...

I will try to do something to help someone. I will love and respect Mother Earth. I will try to get to know my neighbors, co-workers or classmates. I will try to explore points of view that are different from my own. I will be courteous to others in public places and on the Internet. I will support local small businesses in my community. I will listen to and share at least one song a day that makes me feel better, happier, inspired, or enlightened. I will do my best to embrace healthy eating and exercise habits and an overall lifestyle of wellness.

Ferguson said users should not be overwhelmed by the number. "These are goals that you're working toward. You may not be able to shop local or to meet a new friend every day, but when you can, you should. The app is a means of motivating yourself and inspiring others to do."

How Does it Work?

Studies show the activities the Pledge ask you to participate in can have a positive impact on your physical and mental health and can contribute to a happier more fulfilling life.

Why the Pledge?

Ferguson acknowledges that wellness is a tricky word. It's not just about losing weight or time in the gym. It's a commitment to taking care of yourself and those around you, he said.

"There are many wellness tools available, but the Pledge is a comprehensive approach that includes mental, physical, social and community health. We want our members to experience total wellness," said Ferguson.

To learn more about the LYC Pledge and join the community visit www.lycpledge.com or download the app, available in the Apple store and at Google Play.

About The LYC Community--Founded in 2018 with the belief that better people make better communities and better communities make a better world. We believe in the total wellbeing of our members and society.

