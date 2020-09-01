It's Time to Tackle Prostate Cancer

1 in 6 if they are African American

1 in 5 if they have a family history

"Cases of early stage prostate cancer are declining, but research suggests cases of advanced prostate cancer are on the rise," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "Early detection is key when it comes to this disease, so talking to your physician about prostate cancer screening is the first step in keeping your prostate healthy. The Urology Care Foundation provides a robust variety of resources and tools on all aspects of prostate cancer to help men make an informed decision."

The AUA recommends men ages 55 to 69, talk to their health care provider about whether prostate cancer testing is right for them. For men at a 'higher risk' for developing the disease, such as African-American men or men with a family history, consider talking to your health care provider as early as 40-54 years of age about the benefits and risks of testing.

Earlier this year, the AUA along with the Urology Care Foundation and more than 30 patient, caregiver, research and provider advocacy organizations established the Friends of the Prostate Cancer Care Community (FoPCCC). This coalition works collaboratively with stakeholders to remove barriers to care, improve quality of life for patients living with prostate cancer and identify and address gaps in prostate cancer advocacy, awareness, education and research. This collective community strives for equity of access to the highest possible quality of care and informed decision making for men at risk for, or diagnosed with, prostate cancer.

Check out the Urology Care Foundation's Prostate Cancer Info Center, and follow its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for free prostate cancer resources, including fact sheets, podcasts, videos and more.

The Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and aims to support and improve the prevention, detection and treatment of urologic diseases through research and education.

What You Should Know About Prostate Cancer:

This year, nearly 192,000 US men will be told they have prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, both in the US and globally.

All men are at risk of developing prostate cancer, but the risk increases significantly as men grow older.

If you are age 55 to 69, talk to Your Doctor about prostate screening.

There are more than 3.1 million men in the US living with prostate cancer.

Know Your Risk. Some men are at higher risk for prostate cancer. Talk to your Doctor about prostate cancer screening if you are age 40 to 54 years and:

are African-American



have a father, brother or son who has had prostate cancer

The Urology Care Foundation recognizes the choice to be screened for prostate cancer is a personal one. Before you decide to be tested, talk to your doctor about your risk for prostate cancer, including your personal and family history. Then talk about the benefits and risks of testing.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

SOURCE American Urological Association and Urology Care Foundation

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

