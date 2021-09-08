It's Time to Unwrap the Holiday Magic - Grandin Road® Christmas is Here

Black, White & Sparkly All Over: turn up the shine with this modern theme. Decorate with mixed metallics, smooth matte finishes and hand painted details to create an approachable and welcoming look.

A Very Nostalgic Christmas: give a nod to nostalgic Christmas details with touches of the contemporary Farmhouse style. This theme evokes a cozy and sweet feeling.

Sugarplum & Pine: bring elegance to your Christmas look with rich jewel tones grounded by deep neutrals. Velvet paired with floral-inspired motifs set this theme apart.

Christmas Classics: warm your home with fun and traditional favorites that have a unique twist. With tonal reds, accented with green, white and traditional patterns, this theme is sure to wow.

For 2021, Grandin Road is offering hundreds of exclusive decorations that perfectly reflect the cozy feelings the season brings. The collection includes lifelike wreaths and greenery, entertaining and hosting essentials, Christmas trees and ornament collections, décor for indoors and out, unique gifts and more.

"The holidays mean more than ever this year, so we've worked hard to design a special collection for Christmas," said Kristy Jones, Senior Director of Merchandising at Grandin Road. "No matter how our customers choose to celebrate, Grandin Road has everything they need to spruce up their home for this most wonderful season, along with inspiration for how to style the pieces to create a radiant Christmas display."

This is the year to make the holidays radiate with joy. Shop the exclusive Grandin Road 2021 Christmas Collection now.

About Grandin Road ®: A resource since 2003 for celebrating every season, Grandin Road offers a broad assortment of products ranging from home furniture and accessories to seasonal décor, all offered with a commitment to quality, service, value, and customer satisfaction. Grandin Road is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, and Garnet Hill®.

