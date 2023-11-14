IT'S TIME! WORLD'S LARGEST GATHERING OF MUSIC INDUSTRY LEADERS OPENS ITS DOORS FOR THE 2024 SHOW

— NAMM Leads Off With 200+ Music Industry Sessions —

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAMM (The National Association of Music Merchants), the largest global not-for-profit music trade organization, will kick-off its 2024 platform of events beginning with The NAMM Show, January 25-28 in Anaheim, California, which will feature more than 200 industry and educational sessions for NAMM member communities, including: retail, brands, professional audio, music technology, live event production, music education, artists, nonprofit and community leaders, college music business students and more.

"The 2024 NAMM Show will reconnect the global music industry and rock on every level, from our music stages, to educational and industry programs, to incredible exhibitors on the show floor," said John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO. "The NAMM Show will continue to provide critical platforms and industry innovations that will drive growth to create a better future for the next generation of music industry leaders."

Below is a snapshot of sessions designed for key membership communities. A complete listing of the entire 2024 NAMM Show industry and educational program list can be found here:

MUSIC BUSINESS TRACK

Programs: NAMM U (NAMM Idea Center, NAMM U Breakfast Sessions and pre-show education)

NAMM U will feature 45-plus sessions to educate business leaders in our industry, with a focus on artificial intelligence as a marketing and business-efficiency tool, along with key sessions on leadership, social media and online marketing, finance, music lessons and retail tech. A reimagined opening NAMM U Breakfast Session, "Industry Insights," will kick off the program and explore the role of the influencer in business and culture. Other session highlights:

NAMM Marketing Summit

Technologies Revolutionizing the Future of the Music Business (Friday's NAMM U Breakfast Session)

The Capital Summit

Advanced TikTok Strategies: Creating Content the Algorithm Favors

More than 35 NAMM Idea Center sessions, focusing on innovative ideas and actionable tips to grow your business

AUDIO PRODUCTION & MUSIC TECHNOLOGY TRACK

Programs: TEC Tracks, A3E, Worship Musician Summit at TEC Tracks and Hands-on Education

More than 65 sessions from TEC Tracks and A3E, covering the latest innovations and new ideas in recording, live sound, music technology and music business. This includes a Friday-morning keynote exploring the impact of AI on the recording and entertainment industry. Other key topics include new developments in mastering, mixing techniques, the evolving role of the producer and sync licensing. Likewise, Audinate will offer Dante training. Session highlights from the different programs:

The Art of Mixing with Matt Wallace , Mark Gray and Steve Baltin

, and An Interview With George Massenburg

Live Sound Panel: Do You Hear What I Hear?

The Worship Musician Summit, Presented by TEC Tracks

Quantum Computing + Content Creation: The Next (and Possible Final) Frontier in Artistic Creativity (A3E)

ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY TRACK

Programs: ESTA, ESA, Pro Production Sessions and Hands-on Education

More than 25 sessions and training opportunities, for professionals in lighting and production design, rigging, touring and event safety. In fact, event safety will be an area of focus in the program as entertainment technology professionals navigate a post-pandemic world.

Powering Your Festival Stage With Batteries and Solar

Virtual Production in Live Music

Controlling Color With LED Lighting

Designing for Safety

Pulling the Plug: When to Cancel and What Comes Next

COLLEGE STUDENTS AND FACULTY TRACK; K-12 EDUCATOR TRACK

Programs: GenNext and Music Education Days

In collaboration with the College Music Society (CMS), The NAMM Foundation offers more than 46 sessions and events for college music students and faculty. Students seeking careers in the industry have multiple opportunities to network with industry professionals eager to share their career path experiences and meet prospective employees. Session highlights:

Network With the Pros: Quick Tips for Having a Career in the Music Industry

SheRocksIt: Women in Music Share Career Insights

From College to Career: LACM Grads Transition to Working in the Music Industry

Understanding Copyright: Four Key Concepts You Should Know

Music Education Days offers music teachers and attendees a unique opportunity to explore educational sessions and hands-on workshops that provide professional development in a global gathering that promotes unity in the music industry, helping create a future filled with more music makers. In collaboration with 12 music education and music service organizations, the NAMM Foundation is presenting more than 40 sessions, including topics like:

Instrument Maintenance Solutions to Keep Students Playing

Basics of Audio for the Music Educator

Creating Adaptive, Inclusive Music Classrooms

Teaching Tech and Entrepreneurship Through the Lens of the Music Industry

NONPROFIT TRACK

Programs: Nonprofit Management Institute

The NAMM Foundation's Nonprofit Management Institute provides nonprofit service organizations with the resources they need to grow and succeed. The institute offers sessions that cover best practices, fundraising and governance. The program provides a certificate of completion to NAMM Foundation partners, grantee organizations, and music and arts education nonprofits that complete the series. Session highlights:

Building Community Through Creating and Supporting Nonprofit Music Service Organizations

Developing Organizational Relevance Through Inclusive, Empathic, and Responsive Leadership

All of these music programs and events are just part of The 2024 NAMM Show, where all sessions and events will take place on The NAMM Show campus, with highlights available through the show's digital extension, NAMM Show+. The show will also see the return of much-loved industry award events, including Parnelli Awards, TEC Awards and SheRocks Awards, as well as other event gatherings and networking opportunities, including the Top 100 Dealer, Pro Audio Pool Party, Women of NAMM and NAMM Young Professionals receptions, and more.

Registration is now open for The 2024 NAMM Show. To register, please visit https://www.namm.org/thenammshow/attend.

