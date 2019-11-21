It's Toy Season! See What Kids Are Asking For!

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are several key trends shaping the toy industry in 2019. Whether delivered in traditional toys or products driven by advanced technology, child-centered play and inspiring imagination are the key determinants of a toy's success and value. Finding toys that deliver both play and financial value is the secret to successful gift-giving for the holidays. Chris Byrne unveils some of the hottest toys of the season including: