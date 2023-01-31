The Miles Group (TMG) releases new episode of C-Suite Intelligence podcast about how not to let your business outgrow you

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "One of the greatest challenges for founders and executives in high-growth, hyper-scaling startups is the ability to outgrow the company every year," says Stephen Miles, Founder and CEO of The Miles Group/TMG. "Most founders and executives are so deeply immersed in the business model and their products…that they forget about themselves…their own personal growth as a leader."

TMG's C-Suite Intelligence podcast, episode 18, "It's What You Learn After You Know It All: How Founders and High-Growth Executives Can Scale Their Own Leadership and Stay Ahead of Their Company's Growth" airs today on all major podcast platforms.

"The research is clear that when a founder can effectively scale with the company, shareholder returns tend to be high," says Miles. Financial performance data from more than 2,000 public companies show that founder-CEOs outperform non-founder CEOs, particularly in the first few years. However, studies suggest that at a certain point, the founder-CEO could start to detract from company value.

"Everybody talks about business growth or the exponential growth of an organization, but personal growth is just as important," says Taylor Griffin, Chief Operating Officer of TMG. "There has to be commitment and focus to it…it's an ongoing and continuous activity...and it's not just for yourself, it's also in the context of the organization and the teams you lead."

"This is a higher order of leadership that people often underestimate," says Griffin.

When coaching high-performing leaders, Miles and Griffin say the last mile is the hardest. "You can be reasonably high performing and get to 90, but it's the last 10 that is transformational for you personally and for your company," says Miles. "If you look at the highest performing sports personalities around the world, and you look to their right, they have a coach."

"It's What You Learn After You Know It All" is out now on Apple, Google, and Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes air every other Tuesday.

For more information, please contact Davia Temin or Trang Mar of Temin and Company at 212.588.8788 or [email protected].

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Learn the secrets of the highest performers and use this intelligence to power your career. New episodes are released bi-weekly on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit https://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Miles Group/TMG