ITsART reveal Christmas 2021 TV schedule: N-ice Cello, Caravaggio, New Year's Concert and more…

Must see documentaries is a premium selection of inspiring stories from some of Italy's most brilliant minds who have made their mark on history including the life of Artemisia Gentileschi, the first female artist in the history of Art, Caravaggio – The Power of Light, an insight into some of his masterpieces, and The Last Movie Painter, the journey through the world of Renato Casaro, one of the most important living illustrators in the film industry.

N-Ice Cello: Storia del violoncello di ghiaccio (2021) is an extraordinary film about the story of an ice cello's journey from the Alps to the Mediterranean that plays by magic, which also invites viewers to urgently reflect on climate change. The cello, built by the world-famous American artist Tim Linhart with the water of the Presena glacier at 2,800m above sea level, in Trentino, it is transported, with great difficulty, to preserve it at a constant temperature below zero. The goal is to reach Palermo, on the other side of the peninsula, to interact at the Politeama Theater with the Sicilian Symphony Orchestra in the world premiere of an original score for Ice-cello and string orchestra, the work of the Palermo musician Giovanni Sollima. The world-famous Italian cellist and composer is internationally renowned for his extraordinary talent to communicate through his unique music which combines Mediterranean rhythms with a typically Italian melodic vein, at the same time managing to gather all eras, from baroque to "metal."

Operas under the Mistletoe features a selection of some of the most beautiful Operas of all time presenting Falstaff, La Traviata, Thus Do They All, The Barber of Seville, The Maid Turned Mistress and Madama Butterfly played in iconic Italian theatres, such as Teatro la Fenice in Venice and Turin's Teatro Regio.

Christmas Soundtrack is a collection of unmissable concerts such as Ennio Morricone's tribute InCanto di un Mito, Antonio Vivaldi's Christmas Concert and The New Year's Concert played by the Symphonic Orchestra Giuseppe Verdi.

ITsART CEO, Guido Casali, said: "To mark our first Christmas, we wanted to treat viewers with a spectacular line-up of entertainment shows and specials, that would unite friends and families across Europe this Christmas and New Year. There's a collection full of programmes on-demand to captivate viewers can choose when and where they want to watch, from the best in opera, entertainment, to factual, arts, and music programming and documentaries, the line up from ITsART this year promises to enchant and delight."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705905/N_Ice_Cello.jpg

SOURCE ITsART